Posts: 1 935 INTERESTING READ HERE « on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 PM »



QUITE A WORRY IS THIS CLIMATE CHANGE PROBLEM....



I TOOK IT ALL AS WIND AND PISS WHEN IT 1ST STARTED TO BE TALKED ABOUT BY NEWS - OUTLETS



NOW IT SEEMS A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE FUTURE







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9876635/UN-report-finds-extreme-flooding-wildfires-heatwaves-climate-change-hitting-US.html?ito=push-notification&ci=UcoDC3rSQe&si=37293029&ai=9876635

Posts: 45 481 Re: INTERESTING READ HERE « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:24 PM »





Everything on the news on bbc/itv is fake news, and the only places to find the truth are Breitbart and RT.com















Climate change deniers are in the same box as frogs as the anti-vax and flat earth loons.Everything on the news on bbc/itv is fake news, and the only places to find the truth are Breitbart and RT.com

Posts: 1 935 Re: INTERESTING READ HERE « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:01:34 AM »



you are not wrong with your comments captain...





ITS GOING TO COST A FEW QUID... TO MAKE THINGS WORK.....

THE ARTICLE POINTS OUT LOW-EARNERS OR STRUGGLING HOUSEHOLDS

WILL STRUGGLE TO MAKE IT WORK......"THE NEW CONSERVATIVE/RED WALLERS" FOR EXAMPLE UP. NORTH



PLUS ITS A WORLDWIDE PROBLEM......I DOUBT SOME COUNTRIES WILL BE QUICK TO JUMP ON BOARD..





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9877907/Families-face-huge-bill-green-Tackling-climate-change-cost-fortune.html

