August 10, 2021, 11:32:58 AM
Author Topic: INTERESTING READ HERE  (Read 159 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 PM »
FOR THE MORE INTELLECTUAL POSTER

QUITE A WORRY IS THIS CLIMATE CHANGE PROBLEM....

I TOOK IT ALL  AS WIND AND PISS WHEN IT 1ST  STARTED TO BE TALKED ABOUT BY NEWS  - OUTLETS

NOW IT SEEMS A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE FUTURE



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9876635/UN-report-finds-extreme-flooding-wildfires-heatwaves-climate-change-hitting-US.html?ito=push-notification&ci=UcoDC3rSQe&si=37293029&ai=9876635
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:24 PM »
Climate change deniers are in the same box as frogs as the anti-vax and flat earth loons.


Everything on the news on bbc/itv is fake news, and the only places to find the truth are Breitbart and RT.com


 monkey monkey




headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:01:34 AM »
monkey

you are not wrong with your comments captain...


ITS GOING TO COST A FEW QUID... TO MAKE THINGS WORK.....
THE ARTICLE POINTS OUT LOW-EARNERS OR STRUGGLING HOUSEHOLDS
WILL STRUGGLE TO MAKE IT WORK......"THE NEW CONSERVATIVE/RED WALLERS" FOR EXAMPLE UP. NORTH

PLUS ITS A WORLDWIDE PROBLEM......I DOUBT SOME COUNTRIES WILL BE QUICK TO JUMP ON BOARD..


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9877907/Families-face-huge-bill-green-Tackling-climate-change-cost-fortune.html
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:37:35 AM »
If you go and look at Yarm town hall there is a plaque marking the highest ever flood the town has seen.

It was in 1771 

The planet heats and cools. It's cyclical.
