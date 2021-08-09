Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2021, 05:41:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: INTERESTING READ HERE  (Read 49 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 927


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:28:13 PM »
FOR THE MORE INTELLECTUAL POSTER

QUITE A WORRY IS THIS CLIMATE CHANGE PROBLEM....

I TOOK IT ALL  AS WIND AND PISS WHEN IT 1ST  STARTED TO BE TALKED ABOUT BY NEWS  - OUTLETS

NOW IT SEEMS A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE FUTURE



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9876635/UN-report-finds-extreme-flooding-wildfires-heatwaves-climate-change-hitting-US.html?ito=push-notification&ci=UcoDC3rSQe&si=37293029&ai=9876635
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 480


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:24 PM »
Climate change deniers are in the same box as frogs as the anti-vax and flat earth loons.


Everything on the news on bbc/itv is fake news, and the only places to find the truth are Breitbart and RT.com


 monkey monkey




Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 