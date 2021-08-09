headset

QUITE A WORRY IS THIS CLIMATE CHANGE PROBLEM....



I TOOK IT ALL AS WIND AND PISS WHEN IT 1ST STARTED TO BE TALKED ABOUT BY NEWS - OUTLETS



NOW IT SEEMS A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE FUTURE







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9876635/UN-report-finds-extreme-flooding-wildfires-heatwaves-climate-change-hitting-US.html?ito=push-notification&ci=UcoDC3rSQe&si=37293029&ai=9876635

