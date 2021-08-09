Welcome,
August 09, 2021, 05:41:01 PM
INTERESTING READ HERE
Author
Topic: INTERESTING READ HERE (Read 48 times)
headset
Posts: 1 927
INTERESTING READ HERE
Today
at 03:28:13 PM »
FOR THE MORE INTELLECTUAL POSTER
QUITE A WORRY IS THIS CLIMATE CHANGE PROBLEM....
I TOOK IT ALL AS WIND AND PISS WHEN IT 1ST STARTED TO BE TALKED ABOUT BY NEWS - OUTLETS
NOW IT SEEMS A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE FUTURE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9876635/UN-report-finds-extreme-flooding-wildfires-heatwaves-climate-change-hitting-US.html?ito=push-notification&ci=UcoDC3rSQe&si=37293029&ai=9876635
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 480
Re: INTERESTING READ HERE
Today
at 03:59:24 PM »
Climate change deniers are in the same box as frogs as the anti-vax and flat earth loons.
Everything on the news on bbc/itv is fake news, and the only places to find the truth are Breitbart and RT.com
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
