Some of the stuff I read on here tonight is nothing short of disgusting.
Id read stuff on FMTTM how this site was a viscous cesspool but without reading it for myself, I gave it a chance and realised quickly that what Ive read is why so many over there dislike this site.
Im certainly not tarring everyone with the same brush but it just seems to be the same one or two people who post threads and then respond in a childish manner.
I wish you all the best but I think its best I stay over at Our MFC.
Zain.
Massive blow that. Your post announcing your arrival and then your post announcing you are leaving showed real promise