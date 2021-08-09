Welcome,
August 09, 2021, 02:33:55 AM
Sorry but this forum is not for me
Author
Topic: Sorry but this forum is not for me
Ayresome Angels
Posts: 4
Sorry but this forum is not for me
«
on:
Today
at 12:54:40 AM »
Some of the stuff I read on here tonight is nothing short of disgusting.
Id read stuff on FMTTM how this site was a viscous cesspool but without reading it for myself, I gave it a chance and realised quickly that what Ive read is why so many over there dislike this site.
Im certainly not tarring everyone with the same brush but it just seems to be the same one or two people who post threads and then respond in a childish manner.
I wish you all the best but I think its best I stay over at Our MFC.
Zain.
headset
Posts: 1 926
Re: Sorry but this forum is not for me
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:04:59 AM »
BYE....
headset
Posts: 1 926
Re: Sorry but this forum is not for me
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:18:25 AM »
U CANT GO WITHOUT A SONG...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYqmWhpcTbI&ab_channel=DJHixxy-Topic
headset
Posts: 1 926
Re: Sorry but this forum is not for me
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:22:54 AM »
IT LOKKS LIKE MY WORK IS DONE.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEcqHA7dbwM&ab_channel=FrankSinatra-Topic
No 1 when it matters most....
Loading...