Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2021, 02:33:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sorry but this forum is not for me  (Read 33 times)
Ayresome Angels

Offline Offline

Posts: 4


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:54:40 AM »
Some of the stuff I read on here tonight is nothing short of disgusting.
Id read stuff on FMTTM how this site was a viscous cesspool but without reading it for myself, I gave it a chance and realised quickly that what Ive read is why so many over there dislike this site.
Im certainly not tarring everyone with the same brush but it just seems to be the same one or two people who post threads and then respond in a childish manner.
I wish you all the best but I think its best I stay over at Our MFC.

Zain.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 926


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:04:59 AM »
BYE....:ponce:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 926


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:18:25 AM »


U CANT GO WITHOUT A SONG...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYqmWhpcTbI&ab_channel=DJHixxy-Topic
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 926


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:54 AM »
IT LOKKS LIKE MY WORK IS DONE.....:ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEcqHA7dbwM&ab_channel=FrankSinatra-Topic

No 1 when it matters most....
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 