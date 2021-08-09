Ayresome Angels

Sorry but this forum is not for me « on: Today at 12:54:40 AM » Some of the stuff I read on here tonight is nothing short of disgusting.

Id read stuff on FMTTM how this site was a viscous cesspool but without reading it for myself, I gave it a chance and realised quickly that what Ive read is why so many over there dislike this site.

Im certainly not tarring everyone with the same brush but it just seems to be the same one or two people who post threads and then respond in a childish manner.

I wish you all the best but I think its best I stay over at Our MFC.



Zain.

