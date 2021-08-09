Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 090





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 090JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT TEST DRIVES !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:22:01 PM »



MATE OF MINE WHO'S A BIT CAREFUL TEST DRIVES ALL THESE NEW CARS WITH NO INTENTION OF BUYING THEM !!!



🚗 ANYONE DO UM ???MATE OF MINE WHO'S A BIT CAREFUL TEST DRIVES ALL THESE NEW CARS WITH NO INTENTION OF BUYING THEM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 922





Posts: 1 922 Re: TEST DRIVES !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:36:59 AM »



IN A DIFFERENT CAR ALL THE TIME.....



a bit like a hobby..... HAVE U EVER THOUGHT HE JUST MIGHT LIKE TO BE SEENIN A DIFFERENT CAR ALL THE TIME.....a bit like a hobby..... Logged