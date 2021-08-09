Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TEST DRIVES !!!  (Read 78 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 07:22:01 PM »
ANYONE DO UM ???

MATE OF MINE WHO'S A BIT CAREFUL TEST DRIVES ALL THESE NEW CARS WITH NO INTENTION OF BUYING THEM !!!   

🚗
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:36:59 AM »
HAVE U EVER THOUGHT HE JUST MIGHT LIKE TO BE SEEN

IN A DIFFERENT CAR ALL THE TIME.....:like:

a bit like a hobby.....
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:00:06 AM »
NOW I SEE IT ALL !!!   
