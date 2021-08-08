Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw  (Read 830 times)
El Capitan
« on: August 08, 2021, 06:34:59 PM »
 monkey :ukfist: :ukfist:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: August 16, 2021, 06:46:29 PM »
Hes coming out with some corking posts on there now hes got his feet under the table. Just needs his mate Lenin on there to reform the dream team.




Red Raw. The board where posters go to who found COB a bit too liberal  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
« Reply #2 on: August 16, 2021, 07:41:07 PM »
Are you jealous you seem obsessed with that boardwhy don't you join it or are you scared
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: August 16, 2021, 07:47:03 PM »
 monkey



http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?action=profile;u=9759;sa=showPosts
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
« Reply #4 on: August 16, 2021, 08:05:07 PM »
So what are you trying to say 
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: August 16, 2021, 08:14:47 PM »
WHERE DID TEAMBORO SUDDENLY MUSHROOM UP FROM ???   🍄   mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Teamboro
« Reply #6 on: August 16, 2021, 08:25:34 PM »
I've always been here TM before you become a member  :southcup:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: August 16, 2021, 08:28:33 PM »
WHERE DO YER HANG OUT MAINLY THESE DAYS ???   
« Last Edit: August 16, 2021, 08:38:01 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:57:13 AM »
HAS RAW GONE ALL NO SURRENDER now....monkey

fucking hell Kenny must have hit desperate time ... go on Kenny lad...

YOU'LL DO OUT TO GET YOUR NUMBERS UP!!! :ponce:
MikeFrench

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:13:58 AM »
This the notts smog cappio  :stairlift: used to say was me  monkey

He should pop over some time


MikeFrench

« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 AM »
Final word on this .




Listen Kenny

You got all big for your boots  :unlike:

I read it on here word for word before Steve wiped the board .


You n Rick

Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .


You might have spoke to me on here like Rick used to . Then you went all shit bags thinking me n bobup would spoil your site . If I am having a go with the lefties on here we know what corner were in . Wouldn't wanna be in the trenches with the likes of you two who's sell us out in a flash .


I won't be clicking RR anymore Ken . You wanna stop clicking here it's took over your life .
Teamboro
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 AM »
Headset nope red raw is going strong and I'm a member of both boards don't need your permission to post do I and I'm still waiting for an answer Matthew are you scared of Redraw because you seem obsessed with what people write on there
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:11:50 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 10:54:45 AM
Headset nope red raw is going strong and I'm a member of both boards don't need your permission to post do I and I'm still waiting for an answer Matthew are you scared of Redraw because you seem obsessed with what people write on there

EH, I'M NOT SURE WHAT YOU ARE GOING ON ABOUT FELLA....MY POST WAS IN REFERENCE TO THE OPENING POST ABOUT NOTTS SMOG WHoEVER THE FUCK HE IS AND THE :ukfist: emoji .Or are you notts smog as well....i am confused.

Now you've asked no you don't need my permission to post. I didn't even know u existed until this week!
headset
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:21:54 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 10:51:09 AM
Final word on this .




Listen Kenny

You got all big for your boots  :unlike:

I read it on here word for word before Steve wiped the board .


You n Rick

Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .


You might have spoke to me on here like Rick used to . Then you went all shit bags thinking me n bobup would spoil your site . If I am having a go with the lefties on here we know what corner were in . Wouldn't wanna be in the trenches with the likes of you two who's sell us out in a flash .


I won't be clicking RR anymore Ken . You wanna stop clicking here it's took over your life .

I WON'T GET TOO INVOLVED IN YOUR BEEF FRENCHY WITH RAW.....YOU CAN LOOK AFTER YOURSELF AND OFTEN BACK UP YOUR WORDS WITH FACTS.

IM NOT LIKE TOWERSY AND OTHERS WHO LIVE FOR THE INTERNET SO I DO MISS SOME POSTS AND THAT BUT I AM SURE RICK WANTED YOU ON RAW... AND SENT OUT A CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT SOMEONE NOT BEING WELL AND YOU NEED TO CONTACT HIM...

i THINK RICK APART FROM WITH TM IS A PRETTY MUCH STRAIGHT UP GUY....IT'S KENNY WHO IS THE SLITHERY BASTARD IN ALL THIS .....THATS the CUNT YOU NEED TO WATCH....

IF THE WAS EVER A CUNT THAT SHOULD BE CALLED 'FACES' ITS KENNY ......HE HAS THAT MANY OF THEM..... ANYHOW GET YOURSELF BACK ON HERE YOU 'SLITHEREY REPTILE!' IF YOU'VE GOT ANYTHING TO SAY TO MY LADS.....monkey
MikeFrench

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:41:42 PM »
You're half right . Rick posted a list of names that had just been banned asking them to contact him he has some important news . That news was about joining RR . Shortly after Ken reeled Rick in and told him that list was not getting on the place . Rick should have just left it at that but he posted this bit a few days later on.


Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .


Kenny changed his tune for him . Rick followed the orders .


Lids didn't give a fuck about any of it he just say's it as it is 


Seen Oldfield on there too I liked his banter  :like:

 :matty: never liked it like but it was all fun at the time  :beer:


Glad I am not on RR seems like a lot of hard work trying to get a decent bit of crack going . too many of them laffy pics going on  its like giffy.com  oleary
MikeFrench

« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:02:36 PM »
It's the fake crocker again  :like:

I really do have to go out in a bit just thought Id leave with this one ..




You're full of it Rick 


If you rarely clicked on my posts and I was the worst for causing ructions why you have me at the top of your list to join up 


Fucking fat clown 


Maybe I am the crockey maybe I am the rifle sat laughing my titts off along side you on the Raw I plenty of form for being a double agent poster   


Ill deny the lot too the end like fatty  :wanker:
Block21
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:41:19 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 05:02:36 PM
It's the fake crocker again  :like:

I really do have to go out in a bit just thought Id leave with this one ..




You're full of it Rick 


If you rarely clicked on my posts and I was the worst for causing ructions why you have me at the top of your list to join up 


Fucking fat clown 


Maybe I am the crockey maybe I am the rifle sat laughing my titts off along side you on the Raw I plenty of form for being a double agent poster   


Ill deny the lot too the end like fatty  :wanker:


You couldn't hold a candle to me daft cunt, that's why you flounced when it got a little spicy for ya. Climb back under your rock you fucking idiot.

Can't believe Crocket, headset, TM and matty are that bitter they aren't welcome on red roar. Well I can confirm you are definitely missing out you bunch of daft cunts  :wc:
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:00:14 AM »
monkey

I hope you are doing this off your own bat blocky, and not for your puppet master!

we only see you now and again so it's not like your words hurt as a loved ones would!

take care good bud....remember until you have admin or mod next to your name

you will never really be one of them you do know that don't you.

use their board by all means but don't bark for them as well  :like:

ALL THE BEST YOUR MATE HEADSET......SEE YOU ON ALL ON RAW ON X/MAS DAY!!  mick
MikeFrench

« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:26:42 PM »
Why's Kenny pretending to be in the Taliban  souey




If he's the warlord who's Ricky gonna be the massive Mulla  







Plumbs himself into an air line every night just so he can breath the fat fucker  :alf: :alf:
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:31:36 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 12:26:42 PM
Why's Kenny pretending to be in the Taliban  souey




If he's the warlord who's Ricky gonna be the massive Mulla  







Plumbs himself into an air line every night just so he can breath the fat fucker  :alf: :alf:

mick

thats gloves off , gladiators ready where i come from!

he might be quiet at the moment. TM however,will be chuckling away once he sees that pic of big Rick!
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:54:52 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 12:26:42 PM
Why's Kenny pretending to be in the Taliban  souey




If he's the warlord who's Ricky gonna be the massive Mulla  







Plumbs himself into an air line every night just so he can breath the fat fucker  :alf: :alf:



 monkey monkey lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench

« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:20:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 02:31:36 PM


mick

thats gloves off , gladiators ready where i come from!

he might be quiet at the moment. TM however,will be chuckling away once he sees that pic of big Rick!

[/quote]













The Gloves are always off in the world of the Rifle 


I've got these RWNJ Suckers eating out of the palm of my hands  :alf: :alf:


I can be anyone I choose to be  sshhh The master of illusions  jc

This one here is my finest work to date from Blocky21 to crocky the transformation wasn't easy  monkey


Plenty more account's to play with too  jc 

I have notts smogg chewing like a cat sucking a nettle right now with out using much bait at all  :like:

RWNJ  :wanker:


The master of illusions will return with more to follow  :ponce:
MikeFrench

« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:04:45 PM »
I can't believe how thick these racist cunts are  souey

They think with all my multiple accounts used of many a blue moon I am still a young lad who's served in Afghanistan & Iraq   :alf: :alf: :alf: The last boot on the ground left over 10 years ago Kenny swallowed it like a 2 bit hooker choking on a donkey bell  :duh:



Sniff the cheese you dumb cunts 
headset
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:40:57 PM »
u've fucking wiped the place out undercover haven't you!! monkey
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:56:37 PM »
What was the racist remark?

Block21
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:31:37 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 04:04:45 PM
I can't believe how thick these racist cunts are  souey

They think with all my multiple accounts used of many a blue moon I am still a young lad who's served in Afghanistan & Iraq   :alf: :alf: :alf: The last boot on the ground left over 10 years ago Kenny swallowed it like a 2 bit hooker choking on a donkey bell  :duh:



Sniff the cheese you dumb cunts 

What the fuck are you going on about you daft cunt. What would you know about boots on the ground? And young lad? I'm in my 30s you daft cunt
