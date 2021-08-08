|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 39
|
This the notts smog cappio
used to say was me
He should pop over some time
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 39
|
Final word on this .
Listen Kenny
You got all big for your boots
I read it on here word for word before Steve wiped the board .
You n Rick Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .
You might have spoke to me on here like Rick used to . Then you went all shit bags thinking me n bobup would spoil your site . If I am having a go with the lefties on here we know what corner were in . Wouldn't wanna be in the trenches with the likes of you two who's sell us out in a flash .
I won't be clicking RR anymore Ken . You wanna stop clicking here it's took over your life .
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
Final word on this .
Listen Kenny
You got all big for your boots
I read it on here word for word before Steve wiped the board .
You n Rick Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .
You might have spoke to me on here like Rick used to . Then you went all shit bags thinking me n bobup would spoil your site . If I am having a go with the lefties on here we know what corner were in . Wouldn't wanna be in the trenches with the likes of you two who's sell us out in a flash .
I won't be clicking RR anymore Ken . You wanna stop clicking here it's took over your life .
I WON'T GET TOO INVOLVED IN YOUR BEEF FRENCHY WITH RAW.....YOU CAN LOOK AFTER YOURSELF AND OFTEN BACK UP YOUR WORDS WITH FACTS.
IM NOT LIKE TOWERSY AND OTHERS WHO LIVE FOR THE INTERNET SO I DO MISS SOME POSTS AND THAT BUT I AM SURE RICK WANTED YOU ON RAW... AND SENT OUT A CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT SOMEONE NOT BEING WELL AND YOU NEED TO CONTACT HIM...
i THINK RICK APART FROM WITH TM IS A PRETTY MUCH STRAIGHT UP GUY....IT'S KENNY WHO IS THE SLITHERY BASTARD IN ALL THIS .....THATS the CUNT YOU NEED TO WATCH....
IF THE WAS EVER A CUNT THAT SHOULD BE CALLED 'FACES' ITS KENNY ......HE HAS THAT MANY OF THEM..... ANYHOW GET YOURSELF BACK ON HERE YOU 'SLITHEREY REPTILE!' IF YOU'VE GOT ANYTHING TO SAY TO MY LADS.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 39
|
You're half right . Rick posted a list of names that had just been banned asking them to contact him he has some important news . That news was about joining RR . Shortly after Ken reeled Rick in and told him that list was not getting on the place . Rick should have just left it at that but he posted this bit a few days later on.Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .
Kenny changed his tune for him . Rick followed the orders .
Lids didn't give a fuck about any of it he just say's it as it is
Seen Oldfield on there too I liked his banter
never liked it like but it was all fun at the time
Glad I am not on RR seems like a lot of hard work trying to get a decent bit of crack going . too many of them laffy pics going on its like giffy.com
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 39
|
thats gloves off , gladiators ready where i come from!
he might be quiet at the moment. TM however,will be chuckling away once he sees that pic of big Rick!
[/quote]
The Gloves are always off in the world of the Rifle
I've got these RWNJ Suckers eating out of the palm of my hands
I can be anyone I choose to be
The master of illusions
This one here is my finest work to date from Blocky21 to crocky the transformation wasn't easy
Plenty more account's to play with too
I have notts smogg chewing like a cat sucking a nettle right now with out using much bait at all
RWNJ
The master of illusions will return with more to follow
|
|
|
|
Logged