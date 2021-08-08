El Capitan

Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:46:29 PM »









Red Raw . The board where posters go to who found COB a bit too liberal Hes coming out with some corking posts on there now hes got his feet under the table. Just needs his mate Lenin on there to reform the dream team.

Tortured_Mind
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:14:47 PM » WHERE DID TEAMBORO SUDDENLY MUSHROOM UP FROM ??? 🍄

Tortured_Mind
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:28:33 PM » WHERE DO YER HANG OUT MAINLY THESE DAYS ???

headset
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:57:13 AM »



fucking hell Kenny must have hit desperate time ... go on Kenny lad...



fucking hell Kenny must have hit desperate time ... go on Kenny lad...
YOU'LL DO OUT TO GET YOUR NUMBERS UP!!! HAS RAW GONE ALL NO SURRENDER now....

MikeFrench
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:51:09 AM »









Listen Kenny
You got all big for your boots
I read it on here word for word before Steve wiped the board .
You n Rick
Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .
You might have spoke to me on here like Rick used to . Then you went all shit bags thinking me n bobup would spoil your site . If I am having a go with the lefties on here we know what corner were in . Wouldn't wanna be in the trenches with the likes of you two who's sell us out in a flash .
I won't be clicking RR anymore Ken . You wanna stop clicking here it's took over your life . Final word on this .

Teamboro
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:54:45 AM » Headset nope red raw is going strong and I'm a member of both boards don't need your permission to post do I and I'm still waiting for an answer Matthew are you scared of Redraw because you seem obsessed with what people write on there

headset
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:11:50 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 10:54:45 AM Headset nope red raw is going strong and I'm a member of both boards don't need your permission to post do I and I'm still waiting for an answer Matthew are you scared of Redraw because you seem obsessed with what people write on there



EH, I'M NOT SURE WHAT YOU ARE GOING ON ABOUT FELLA....MY POST WAS IN REFERENCE TO THE OPENING POST ABOUT NOTTS SMOG WHoEVER THE FUCK HE IS AND THE emoji .Or are you notts smog as well....i am confused.



Now you've asked no you don't need my permission to post. I didn't even know u existed until this week!



EH, I'M NOT SURE WHAT YOU ARE GOING ON ABOUT FELLA....MY POST WAS IN REFERENCE TO THE OPENING POST ABOUT NOTTS SMOG WHoEVER THE FUCK HE IS AND THE emoji .Or are you notts smog as well....i am confused.
Now you've asked no you don't need my permission to post. I didn't even know u existed until this week!

headset
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:21:54 PM » Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 10:51:09 AM









I WON'T GET TOO INVOLVED IN YOUR BEEF FRENCHY WITH RAW.....YOU CAN LOOK AFTER YOURSELF AND OFTEN BACK UP YOUR WORDS WITH FACTS.



IM NOT LIKE TOWERSY AND OTHERS WHO LIVE FOR THE INTERNET SO I DO MISS SOME POSTS AND THAT BUT I AM SURE RICK WANTED YOU ON RAW... AND SENT OUT A CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT SOMEONE NOT BEING WELL AND YOU NEED TO CONTACT HIM...



i THINK RICK APART FROM WITH TM IS A PRETTY MUCH STRAIGHT UP GUY....IT'S KENNY WHO IS THE SLITHERY BASTARD IN ALL THIS .....THATS the CUNT YOU NEED TO WATCH....



I WON'T GET TOO INVOLVED IN YOUR BEEF FRENCHY WITH RAW.....YOU CAN LOOK AFTER YOURSELF AND OFTEN BACK UP YOUR WORDS WITH FACTS.
IM NOT LIKE TOWERSY AND OTHERS WHO LIVE FOR THE INTERNET SO I DO MISS SOME POSTS AND THAT BUT I AM SURE RICK WANTED YOU ON RAW... AND SENT OUT A CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT SOMEONE NOT BEING WELL AND YOU NEED TO CONTACT HIM...
i THINK RICK APART FROM WITH TM IS A PRETTY MUCH STRAIGHT UP GUY....IT'S KENNY WHO IS THE SLITHERY BASTARD IN ALL THIS .....THATS the CUNT YOU NEED TO WATCH....
IF THE WAS EVER A CUNT THAT SHOULD BE CALLED 'FACES' ITS KENNY ......HE HAS THAT MANY OF THEM..... ANYHOW GET YOURSELF BACK ON HERE YOU 'SLITHEREY REPTILE!' IF YOU'VE GOT ANYTHING TO SAY TO MY LADS.....

MikeFrench
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:41:42 PM »





Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .





Kenny changed his tune for him . Rick followed the orders .





Lids didn't give a fuck about any of it he just say's it as it is





Seen Oldfield on there too I liked his banter



never liked it like but it was all fun at the time





Glad I am not on RR seems like a lot of hard work trying to get a decent bit of crack going . too many of them laffy pics going on its like giffy.com













You're half right . Rick posted a list of names that had just been banned asking them to contact him he has some important news . That news was about joining RR . Shortly after Ken reeled Rick in and told him that list was not getting on the place . Rick should have just left it at that but he posted this bit a few days later on.
Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .
Kenny changed his tune for him . Rick followed the orders .
Lids didn't give a fuck about any of it he just say's it as it is
Seen Oldfield on there too I liked his banter
never liked it like but it was all fun at the time
Glad I am not on RR seems like a lot of hard work trying to get a decent bit of crack going . too many of them laffy pics going on its like giffy.com

MikeFrench
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:02:36 PM »



I really do have to go out in a bit just thought Id leave with this one ..









You're full of it Rick





If you rarely clicked on my posts and I was the worst for causing ructions why you have me at the top of your list to join up





Fucking fat clown





Maybe I am the crockey maybe I am the rifle sat laughing my titts off along side you on the Raw I plenty of form for being a double agent poster





Ill deny the lot too the end like fatty

It's the fake crocker again
I really do have to go out in a bit just thought Id leave with this one ..
You're full of it Rick
If you rarely clicked on my posts and I was the worst for causing ructions why you have me at the top of your list to join up
Fucking fat clown
Maybe I am the crockey maybe I am the rifle sat laughing my titts off along side you on the Raw I plenty of form for being a double agent poster
Ill deny the lot too the end like fatty