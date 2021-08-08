Welcome,
August 17, 2021, 10:47:03 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
Author
Topic: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
El Capitan
Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
on:
August 08, 2021, 06:34:59 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:29 PM »
Hes coming out with some corking posts on there now hes got his feet under the table. Just needs his mate Lenin on there to reform the dream team.
Red Raw . The board where posters go to who found COB a bit too liberal
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:07 PM »
Are you jealous you seem obsessed with that boardwhy don't you join it or are you scared
El Capitan
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:03 PM »
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?action=profile;u=9759;sa=showPosts
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:07 PM »
So what are you trying to say
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:47 PM »
WHERE DID TEAMBORO SUDDENLY MUSHROOM UP FROM ??? 🍄
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Teamboro
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:34 PM »
I've always been here TM before you become a member
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:33 PM »
WHERE DO YER HANG OUT MAINLY THESE DAYS ???
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:38:01 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:57:13 AM »
HAS RAW GONE ALL NO SURRENDER now....
fucking hell Kenny must have hit desperate time ... go on Kenny lad...
YOU'LL DO OUT TO GET YOUR NUMBERS UP!!!
MikeFrench
Re: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:13:58 AM »
This the notts smog cappio
used to say was me
He should pop over some time
