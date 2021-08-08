Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Notts Smog has found his rightful home on red raw  (Read 366 times)
« on: August 08, 2021, 06:34:59 PM »
 monkey :ukfist: :ukfist:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:46:29 PM »
Hes coming out with some corking posts on there now hes got his feet under the table. Just needs his mate Lenin on there to reform the dream team.




Red Raw. The board where posters go to who found COB a bit too liberal  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:41:07 PM »
Are you jealous you seem obsessed with that boardwhy don't you join it or are you scared
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:47:03 PM »
 monkey



http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?action=profile;u=9759;sa=showPosts
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 PM »
So what are you trying to say 
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:14:47 PM »
WHERE DID TEAMBORO SUDDENLY MUSHROOM UP FROM ???   🍄   mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:25:34 PM »
I've always been here TM before you become a member  :southcup:
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:28:33 PM »
WHERE DO YER HANG OUT MAINLY THESE DAYS ???   
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:57:13 AM »
HAS RAW GONE ALL NO SURRENDER now....monkey

fucking hell Kenny must have hit desperate time ... go on Kenny lad...

YOU'LL DO OUT TO GET YOUR NUMBERS UP!!! :ponce:
MikeFrench

« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:13:58 AM »
This the notts smog cappio  :stairlift: used to say was me  monkey

He should pop over some time


