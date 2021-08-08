Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MITROSONFIRE !!!  (Read 271 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: August 08, 2021, 03:15:12 PM »
WON THE LAST RACE AT ASCOT YESTERDAY !!!   jc
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: August 08, 2021, 04:19:19 PM »
  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results/2021-08-07/ascot/640754/dubai-duty-free-shergar-cup-sprint-handicap   
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: August 08, 2021, 06:53:29 PM »
 jc

  https://youtu.be/vzL4nOrdJig
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:25:13 AM »
IVE JUST BACKED THIS TODAY.....AFTER YOUR MENTION ON THIS THREAD...:like:

WHICH LIKE THE OTHER ONE I MISSED LAST WEEK.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:30:52 AM »
3 YEAR OLD AGAINST OLDER HORSES AND IT WAS A FAIR RACE IT WON LAST WEEK !! GREYS ONLY TODAY !!!
MikeFrench

« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:35:12 AM »
Morris has a ride in this race
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:42:55 AM »
CHERCHI'S ON MITRO !!!
MikeFrench

« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:54:05 PM »
 :like:   Good tipping TM . Seen you have gave a few decent winners lately


I backed Morris in that he led final furlong then faded  donkey


Got him on sunset breeze in the next for Prescott
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:14:38 PM »
It came in again tm :like:.....my forecast never though lost
