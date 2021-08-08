Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





MITROSONFIRE !!! « on: August 08, 2021, 03:15:12 PM » WON THE LAST RACE AT ASCOT YESTERDAY !!!

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MITROSONFIRE !!! « Reply #1 on: August 08, 2021, 04:19:19 PM » https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results/2021-08-07/ascot/640754/dubai-duty-free-shergar-cup-sprint-handicap

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MITROSONFIRE !!! « Reply #2 on: August 08, 2021, 06:53:29 PM »



https://youtu.be/vzL4nOrdJig

Re: MITROSONFIRE !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:25:13 AM »



IVE JUST BACKED THIS TODAY.....AFTER YOUR MENTION ON THIS THREAD...WHICH LIKE THE OTHER ONE I MISSED LAST WEEK.

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MITROSONFIRE !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:30:52 AM » 3 YEAR OLD AGAINST OLDER HORSES AND IT WAS A FAIR RACE IT WON LAST WEEK !! GREYS ONLY TODAY !!!

Re: MITROSONFIRE !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:35:12 AM » Morris has a ride in this race

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MITROSONFIRE !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:42:55 AM » CHERCHI'S ON MITRO !!!

Re: MITROSONFIRE !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:54:05 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 08, 2021, 03:15:12 PM

WON THE LAST RACE AT ASCOT YESTERDAY !!!













Good tipping TM . Seen you have gave a few decent winners lately





I backed Morris in that he led final furlong then faded





Good tipping TM . Seen you have gave a few decent winners lately

I backed Morris in that he led final furlong then faded

Got him on sunset breeze in the next for Prescott