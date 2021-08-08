Welcome,
August 14, 2021, 10:21:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MITROSONFIRE !!!
Author
Topic: MITROSONFIRE !!! (Read 271 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 139
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MITROSONFIRE !!!
August 08, 2021, 03:15:12 PM
WON THE LAST RACE AT ASCOT YESTERDAY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 139
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
August 08, 2021, 04:19:19 PM
https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results/2021-08-07/ascot/640754/dubai-duty-free-shergar-cup-sprint-handicap
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 139
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
August 08, 2021, 06:53:29 PM
https://youtu.be/vzL4nOrdJig
headset
Posts: 1 988
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
Today
Today at 11:25:13 AM
IVE JUST BACKED THIS TODAY.....AFTER YOUR MENTION ON THIS THREAD...
WHICH LIKE THE OTHER ONE I MISSED LAST WEEK.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 139
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
Today
Today at 11:30:52 AM
3 YEAR OLD AGAINST OLDER HORSES AND IT WAS A FAIR RACE IT WON LAST WEEK !! GREYS ONLY TODAY !!!
MikeFrench
Posts: 21
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
Today
Today at 11:35:12 AM
Morris has a ride in this race
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 139
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
Today
Today at 11:42:55 AM
CHERCHI'S ON MITRO !!!
MikeFrench
Posts: 21
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
Today
Today at 02:54:05 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 08, 2021, 03:15:12 PM
WON THE LAST RACE AT ASCOT YESTERDAY !!!
Good tipping TM . Seen you have gave a few decent winners lately
I backed Morris in that he led final furlong then faded
Got him on sunset breeze in the next for Prescott
headset
Posts: 1 988
Re: MITROSONFIRE !!!
Today
Today at 10:14:38 PM
It came in again tm
.....my forecast never though
Loading...