Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 08, 2021, 01:21:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Official Fulham v Boro match day thread  (Read 36 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 314


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 12:32:30 PM »
Boro team .

Lumley

Dijksteel

Hall

Fry

Bola

Howson

McNair

Morsy

Watmore

Crooks

Ikpeazu

Subs: Stojanovic, Payero, Tavernier, Peltier, Spence, Jones, Coburn
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 887


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:53:42 PM »
£ 5 Scorcast Big - Ikpeazu  1-1   40/1 :mido:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 166


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:04:22 PM »
Just nice to see fans back at a Boro match :homer: 2-2 strange results on opening weekend so Im probably miles out.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 