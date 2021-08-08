Welcome,
August 08, 2021, 01:21:00 PM
Official Fulham v Boro match day thread
Author
Topic: Official Fulham v Boro match day thread
Ben G
Official Fulham v Boro match day thread
Today
Today at 12:32:30 PM
Boro team .
Lumley
Dijksteel
Hall
Fry
Bola
Howson
McNair
Morsy
Watmore
Crooks
Ikpeazu
Subs: Stojanovic, Payero, Tavernier, Peltier, Spence, Jones, Coburn
headset
Re: Official Fulham v Boro match day thread
Today
Today at 12:53:42 PM
£ 5 Scorcast Big - Ikpeazu 1-1 40/1
Robbso
Re: Official Fulham v Boro match day thread
Today
Today at 01:04:22 PM
Just nice to see fans back at a Boro match
2-2 strange results on opening weekend so Im probably miles out.
Loading...