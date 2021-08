headset

« on: Today at 04:46:35 AM »



WHEN CUNTS WHO COMMIT THOSE TYPES OF CRIMES



WHICH WRECK OR TEAR FAMILIES APART.....



DO JAIL TIME BUT THEN STILL GET TO KEEP THEIR WEALTH....



IT DOESN'T SIT RIGHT WITH ME......



YOU'VE GOT NONCE ADAM JHONSON AND NOW KENNY NOYE TO NAME TWO.......



WHO ARE LIVING IT UP.......ONES A DIRTY CUNT AND ONES A KILLER....LIVING A MILLIONAIRE LIFSTYLE



IT NEEDS LOOKING INTO.........



ANOTHER SIGN OF BROCKEN BRITAIN WITH ITS SHIT OUTDATED LAWS IN PLACE...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15806737/kenneth-noye-spanish-villa-sale/



