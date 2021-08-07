Seems every other day now that some gobshite anti vaxxer with no other health concerns croaks it of covid. Just weeks after they were blathering on facebook about "big pharma", "experimental vaccines " and "fake viruses" they are rasping their last breaths. Sad i know, but I'm finding it really hard not to think anything other than "yer big fucking dope"



Yeah, I've noticed the msm are putting these stories out 1 a day.For balance they should put out the blood clot stories too.For me, I think the vaccines are a positive. Second AZ jab next week.But these stories smell.