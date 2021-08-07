Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid  (Read 116 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Yesterday at 08:26:03 PM »
Seems every other day now that some gobshite anti vaxxer with no other health concerns croaks it of covid. Just weeks after they were blathering on facebook about "big pharma", "experimental vaccines " and "fake viruses" they are rasping their last breaths. Sad i know, but I'm finding it really hard not to think anything other than "yer big fucking dope"
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:58:33 PM »
Madness, the theorists just get more outlandish. Their choice, I just wish theyd confront their cowardice and stop spreading shit. souey
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:58:51 PM »
What summed up the whole thing for me was that gathering in Trafalgar Square. Rabble rousing by clueless wannabes and Trump flags in the crowd!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 PM »
                                                                          oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:24:48 PM »
The Darwin effect?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:43:03 PM »
Bullshit :jackanory:
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:10:17 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:43:03 PM
Bullshit :jackanory:

Yup,

Kelly on the checkout at Morrisons said so
Tintin
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:26:03 PM
Seems every other day now that some gobshite anti vaxxer with no other health concerns croaks it of covid. Just weeks after they were blathering on facebook about "big pharma", "experimental vaccines " and "fake viruses" they are rasping their last breaths. Sad i know, but I'm finding it really hard not to think anything other than "yer big fucking dope"

Yeah, I've noticed the msm are putting these stories out 1 a day.
For balance they should put out the blood clot stories too.
For me, I think the vaccines are a positive. Second AZ jab next week.
But these stories smell.
