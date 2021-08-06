Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 06, 2021, 10:32:11 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid (Read 64 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 480
Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid
«
on:
Today
at 08:26:03 PM »
Seems every other day now that some gobshite anti vaxxer with no other health concerns croaks it of covid. Just weeks after they were blathering on facebook about "big pharma", "experimental vaccines " and "fake viruses" they are rasping their last breaths. Sad i know, but I'm finding it really hard not to think anything other than "yer big fucking dope"
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 164
Re: Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:58:33 PM »
Madness, the theorists just get more outlandish. Their choice, I just wish theyd confront their cowardice and stop spreading shit.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 033
Re: Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:58:51 PM »
What summed up the whole thing for me was that gathering in Trafalgar Square. Rabble rousing by clueless wannabes and Trump flags in the crowd!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 053
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:13:14 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 474
Re: Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:24:48 PM »
The Darwin effect?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...