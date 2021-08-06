Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid  (Read 63 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Today at 08:26:03 PM »
Seems every other day now that some gobshite anti vaxxer with no other health concerns croaks it of covid. Just weeks after they were blathering on facebook about "big pharma", "experimental vaccines " and "fake viruses" they are rasping their last breaths. Sad i know, but I'm finding it really hard not to think anything other than "yer big fucking dope"
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:33 PM »
Madness, the theorists just get more outlandish. Their choice, I just wish theyd confront their cowardice and stop spreading shit. souey
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:58:51 PM »
What summed up the whole thing for me was that gathering in Trafalgar Square. Rabble rousing by clueless wannabes and Trump flags in the crowd!
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:13:14 PM »
                                                                          oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:24:48 PM »
The Darwin effect?
