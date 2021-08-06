MF(c) DOOM

Anti vaxxers croaking it with covid « on: Today at 08:26:03 PM » Seems every other day now that some gobshite anti vaxxer with no other health concerns croaks it of covid. Just weeks after they were blathering on facebook about "big pharma", "experimental vaccines " and "fake viruses" they are rasping their last breaths. Sad i know, but I'm finding it really hard not to think anything other than "yer big fucking dope"