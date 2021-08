Bill Buxton

Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:24:10 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:18:18 PM It seems the more prestigious universities have decided that our wonderful teachers canít be trusted. Too right. Grade inflation has been happening for years. The latest COVID politically motivated antics of the teaching unions has now rendered teacher assessed grades worthless. They have dug their own grave.



Have you been aware of this Covid thing?





COVID has nothing to do with grade inflation you half wit. It has everything to do with substandard teachers who cannot be trusted to award appropriate grades. Incidentally, if they had kept teaching in the classroom( instead of running away) A level students could at least have taken exams which might have more credibility than some half baked teacher assessment. You also seem to have completely missed the point that grade inflation pre dates COVID for decades. I suppose you are a product of the grade inflation bonanza. Try and understand why good universities are now considering setting their own entrance exams. I wonder why?







Surely someone with 8 o levels can understand?

