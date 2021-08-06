Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 06, 2021, 02:12:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A level grades not worth the paper they are printed on.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A level grades not worth the paper they are printed on. (Read 19 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 051
A level grades not worth the paper they are printed on.
«
on:
Today
at 01:18:18 PM »
It seems the more prestigious universities have decided that our wonderful teachers cant be trusted. Too right. Grade inflation has been happening for years. The latest COVID politically motivated antics of the teaching unions has now rendered teacher assessed grades worthless. They have dug their own grave.
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 110
Re: A level grades not worth the paper they are printed on.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:43:05 PM »
UK qualifications have been worthless since they scrapped the O Level in favour of the "All must have prizes" GCSE
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...