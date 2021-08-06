Bill Buxton

A level grades not worth the paper they are printed on. « on: Today at 01:18:18 PM » It seems the more prestigious universities have decided that our wonderful teachers cant be trusted. Too right. Grade inflation has been happening for years. The latest COVID politically motivated antics of the teaching unions has now rendered teacher assessed grades worthless. They have dug their own grave.