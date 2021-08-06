Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
A level grades not worth the paper they are printed on.
Bill Buxton
It seems the more prestigious universities have decided that our wonderful teachers cant be trusted. Too right. Grade inflation has been  happening for years. The latest COVID politically motivated  antics of the teaching unions has now rendered teacher assessed grades worthless. They have dug their own grave.
Bernie
UK qualifications have been worthless since they scrapped the O Level in favour of the "All must have prizes" GCSE
