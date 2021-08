MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 480







Posts: 4 480 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #2 on: August 06, 2021, 08:29:42 PM » Someone getting sent off at 3-1 down, getting it back to 3-3, dimi going up for a corner in the last minute, getting beat 4-3, think thats what happened, i was very drunk. Great away day Fulham. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 165





Posts: 15 165 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #3 on: August 06, 2021, 08:59:43 PM » Cracking day out. To be fair I enjoy all the London away games. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 881





Posts: 1 881 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 AM » THE TIME WE PLAYED PRETTY MUCH THE ACADEMY TEAM + COLIN COOPER Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 914





Posts: 914 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:55:36 AM » ........... Big jacks 1st home game ........0-2 , Les Strong , Peter Mellor etc........... Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 061





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 061JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 496





Posts: 496 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 AM » Iíll be there tomorrow. Must be about my 7th or 8th visit there. Always a good day out Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 881





Posts: 1 881 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:36:09 PM » SKY FOR ME.......VERY RARELY TRAVEL SOUTH OF BRUM THESE DAYS UNLESS ITS A BIGGIE.



AND DEFINITELY NOT ON A SUNDAY LIVE ON THE TELE.....HATS OFF TO THOSE WHO ARE GOING LIKE.. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 061





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 061JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:09:36 PM » DID YOU CATCH THE NEXT ONE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats