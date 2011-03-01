Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 313 Fulham V Boro « on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 AM » Carlos Marinelli at Loftus Road. Logged Tory Cunt

Posts: 4 480 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 PM » Someone getting sent off at 3-1 down, getting it back to 3-3, dimi going up for a corner in the last minute, getting beat 4-3, think thats what happened, i was very drunk. Great away day Fulham. Logged

Posts: 15 165 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 PM » Cracking day out. To be fair I enjoy all the London away games. Logged

Posts: 1 877 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:41:59 AM » THE TIME WE PLAYED PRETTY MUCH THE ACADEMY TEAM + COLIN COOPER Logged

Posts: 914 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:55:36 AM » ........... Big jacks 1st home game ........0-2 , Les Strong , Peter Mellor etc........... Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 060JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:19:28 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Posts: 496 Re: Fulham V Boro « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:54:03 AM » Ill be there tomorrow. Must be about my 7th or 8th visit there. Always a good day out Logged