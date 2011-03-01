Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 07, 2021, 04:08:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fulham V Boro  (Read 252 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 313


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 AM »
Carlos Marinelli at Loftus Road.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 877


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 AM »
 ANGELO SCOTTISH CUP WINNERS....DROPS MIC..:mido:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 480



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 PM »
Someone getting sent off at 3-1 down, getting it back to 3-3, dimi going up for a corner  in the last minute, getting beat 4-3, think thats what happened, i was very drunk. Great away day Fulham.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 165


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 PM »
Cracking day out. To be fair I enjoy all the London away games.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 877


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:41:59 AM »
THE TIME WE PLAYED PRETTY MUCH THE ACADEMY TEAM + COLIN COOPER
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 914


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:55:36 AM »
Big jacks 1st home game ........0-2   , Les Strong , Peter Mellor etc :meltdown:...........
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 060


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:19:28 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 914



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:40:49 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 08:55:36 AM
Big jacks 1st home game ........0-2   , Les Strong , Peter Mellor etc :meltdown:...........

Aye, I remember that as well as the Dimi day. Might be my favourite away day  Upset the locals in the Sloane Pony
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 496


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:54:03 AM »
Ill be there tomorrow. Must be about my 7th or 8th visit there. Always a good day out
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 877


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:36:09 PM »
SKY FOR ME.......VERY RARELY TRAVEL SOUTH OF BRUM THESE DAYS UNLESS ITS A BIGGIE.

AND DEFINITELY NOT ON A SUNDAY LIVE ON THE TELE.....HATS OFF TO THOSE WHO ARE GOING LIKE..
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 877


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:19:28 AM





I missed that earlier...... :ponce:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 