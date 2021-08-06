Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fulham V Boro  (Read 110 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 09:43:37 AM »
Carlos Marinelli at Loftus Road.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:34:44 AM »
 ANGELO SCOTTISH CUP WINNERS....DROPS MIC..:mido:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:29:42 PM »
Someone getting sent off at 3-1 down, getting it back to 3-3, dimi going up for a corner  in the last minute, getting beat 4-3, think thats what happened, i was very drunk. Great away day Fulham.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:59:43 PM »
Cracking day out. To be fair I enjoy all the London away games.
