August 06, 2021, 10:31:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fulham V Boro
Author
Fulham V Boro (Read 110 times)
Ben G
Fulham V Boro
Carlos Marinelli at Loftus Road.
Tory Cunt
Re: Fulham V Boro
ANGELO SCOTTISH CUP WINNERS....DROPS MIC..
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Fulham V Boro
Someone getting sent off at 3-1 down, getting it back to 3-3, dimi going up for a corner in the last minute, getting beat 4-3, think thats what happened, i was very drunk. Great away day Fulham.
Robbso
Re: Fulham V Boro
Cracking day out. To be fair I enjoy all the London away games.
