Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 07, 2021, 09:03:34 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!! (Read 153 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 1 873
TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:46 AM »
CHECK THIS SPLIT-ARSE OUT IN THE USA.....
IT'S NOT JUST THE MUZZCATS THAT LIKE AN AK-47.....
IT WONT BE LONG BEFORE WE SEE BITCHES OVER HERE.....
PULLING OUT TOOLS ....EQUAL RIGHTS AND ALL THAT IN THE CRIME WORLD....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9865867/Moment-woman-leans-car-window-AK47-illegal-speeding-event-San-Francisco.html
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 055
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:45 AM »
HissingSyd 55, Brassaville, United Kingdom, 12 minutes ago
What do you expect in a country that almost canonized a drug addled criminal.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 873
Re: TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:23 AM »
ARE YOU BEING NAUGHTY THERE TM.....
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 911
Re: TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:24 PM »
Pleasant enough lady, though prone to mood swings if one fails to satisfy
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 1 873
Re: TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:51:21 AM »
WE ARE NEVER FAR BEHIND THE YANKS BOB.... THAT'S ALL I'VE GOT TO SAY ON THINGS..
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...