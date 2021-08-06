Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TAKING GUN CRIME TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!  (Read 53 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 853


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:11:46 AM »
CHECK THIS SPLIT-ARSE OUT IN THE USA.....

IT'S NOT JUST THE MUZZCATS THAT LIKE AN AK-47.....

IT WONT BE LONG BEFORE WE SEE BITCHES OVER HERE.....

PULLING OUT TOOLS ....EQUAL RIGHTS AND ALL THAT IN THE CRIME WORLD....rava

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9865867/Moment-woman-leans-car-window-AK47-illegal-speeding-event-San-Francisco.html
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 046


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:45 AM »


HissingSyd 55, Brassaville, United Kingdom, 12 minutes ago

What do you expect in a country that almost canonized a drug addled criminal.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
