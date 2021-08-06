Welcome,
August 06, 2021, 05:14:57 PM
Messi
Author
Topic: Messi (Read 130 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 161
Messi
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:18 PM »
Leaving Barcelona, it looks like theyre having money troubles.
headset
Online
Posts: 1 863
Re: Messi
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:58:40 AM »
I WONDER IF HE DOES.....
THE WILL BE TALKS BEHIND THE SCENES HERE....
HE IS THE POSTER BOY NOT JUST FOR BARCELONA BUT FOR SPANISH FOOTBALLL....
LA LIGA WON'T WANT HIM SHOWING UP ELSEWHERE......
IF SPANISH FOOTBALL IS BENDABLE .... THEN THIS WILL BEND IT.....
I CAN SEE HIM STAYING....
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 654
Superstar
Re: Messi
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:18:36 PM »
Nobody can afford his wages
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 161
Re: Messi
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:11:51 PM »
If thats the case he doesnt want to play football anymore.
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 654
Superstar
Re: Messi
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:48:21 PM »
He will stay, officially on reduced wages of 200k , brown envelope 600k
Big fuck off envelope like ! Be like a duvet
