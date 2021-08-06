Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Messi  (Read 130 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 08:17:18 PM »
Leaving Barcelona, it looks like theyre having money troubles.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:58:40 AM »
I WONDER IF HE DOES.....

THE WILL BE TALKS BEHIND THE SCENES HERE....

HE IS THE POSTER BOY NOT JUST FOR BARCELONA BUT FOR SPANISH FOOTBALLL....

LA LIGA WON'T WANT HIM SHOWING UP ELSEWHERE......

IF SPANISH FOOTBALL IS BENDABLE .... THEN THIS WILL BEND IT.....

I CAN SEE HIM STAYING....
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:36 PM »
Nobody can afford his wages
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:11:51 PM »
If thats the case he doesnt want to play football anymore.
Minge
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:48:21 PM »
He will stay, officially on reduced wages of 200k , brown envelope 600k
Big fuck off envelope like ! Be like a duvet
