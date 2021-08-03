Tortured_Mind

SCOTTY !!!





« on: August 03, 2021, 09:09:31 PM »

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #1 on: August 03, 2021, 09:12:05 PM »



Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #2 on: August 03, 2021, 09:14:35 PM » Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #3 on: August 03, 2021, 09:16:22 PM » Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #4 on: August 04, 2021, 08:55:59 AM » Ex-England, extremely pleasant and knowledgeable, it seems. What's not to like? Or does he not like her because of perceived positive racial and gender discrimination?



It's cos she's black. He hates her because she's black and because she's a strong successful woman. Scares the fat cunt shitless



fatist, that is, Rutters Logged

headset

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #5 on: August 05, 2021, 03:10:45 PM »



I WOULD FUCK HER LIKE..... I JUST DON'T DO WOMEN COMMENTATING/PUNDITING ON THE MENS



GAME FULL STOP ITS FUCKING SHIT....BLACK OR WHITE IT DOESNT MATTER WHO.....



IF THAT'S SEXISM THEN YOU HAD BETTER BUY ME THE T-SHIRT.....



SHES NOT EXACTLY 'GANGSTER BLACK' IN HER TALK.... Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #6 on: August 05, 2021, 03:23:31 PM » I THINK IF YOU SAW HER BEFORE THE MAKEUP ARTISTS GOT TO WORK SHE WOULDN'T LOOK SO GOOD.



THAT LOCAL LASS FROM STOCKTON SEEMS OK !!! Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #7 on: August 05, 2021, 03:44:47 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 05, 2021, 03:23:31 PM I THINK IF YOU SAW HER BEFORE THE MAKEUP ARTISTS GOT TO WORK SHE WOULDN'T LOOK SO GOOD.



THAT LOCAL LASS FROM STOCKTON SEEMS OK !!!



WHO DAWN THE BIRD LIDDLE WAS BUCKING....





OH, THE MEMORIES!!!





THE GREATEST SEX SCENE EVER WRITTEN ONLINE....





HE HAD US ALL THERE IN THE MOMENT..... Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #8 on: August 05, 2021, 05:09:31 PM » WHY NO MAN !!! NOBBSY !!!



YOU BROUGHT THE MEMORIES FLOODING BACK THERE THOUGH. SEEMS LIKE ONLY YESTERDAY !!! Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #9 on: August 05, 2021, 06:59:48 PM » SHE HAD A PUSSY LIKE A MOUSES EAR!! ...... Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #10 on: August 05, 2021, 07:35:35 PM » THE PIC WAS DESTROYED BY THE BULLDOZER !!! Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #11 on: August 05, 2021, 07:41:46 PM »



Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #12 on: August 05, 2021, 08:00:10 PM » Quote from: headset on August 05, 2021, 06:59:48 PM

SHE HAD A PUSSY LIKE A MOUSES EAR!! ......

COULD BE A SIZE 12 WELLY TOP NOW !!! Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #14 on: August 05, 2021, 08:02:26 PM » DO YOU THINK SO ? Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #17 on: August 05, 2021, 08:12:17 PM » Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #20 on: August 05, 2021, 08:20:41 PM » YOU MUST BE BRAINY !!! Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #21 on: August 05, 2021, 08:26:30 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 05, 2021, 08:20:41 PM

YOU MUST BE BRAINY !!!

LIKE U SAY PHOTOGRAPHIC.... THING OF THE FUTURE.... I WAS ONTO IT AGES AGO.... EVERYONE WILL HAVE ONE ...ONE DAY.....headsets will be universal



U DON'T FOOL ME U WILL HAVE A CHEEKY SNAP OR TWO KICKING ABOUT....



FOR OLD TIMES SAKE..... Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #22 on: August 05, 2021, 08:29:21 PM » Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #23 on: August 05, 2021, 08:33:18 PM »



SHES GOT BIG TITS ON HER.....



WE COULD DO WITH TOWERSY ON HERE TO CONFIRM THEY ARE REAL.....



AND HAVE THEY ALWAYS BEEN THAT BIG..... SHE LOOKS DIFFERENT SHALL WE SAY FROM THE LAST PICTURE...... Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #24 on: August 05, 2021, 08:41:21 PM » IS SHE TALLER THAN HIM ? Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #25 on: August 05, 2021, 09:02:25 PM » NOT WHEN HE IS STOOD ON HIS TIP TOES GETTING HIS PHOTOGRAPH TAKEN SHE ISENT.. Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #26 on: August 05, 2021, 09:13:51 PM » Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #27 on: August 05, 2021, 10:35:14 PM »





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:04 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:37:52 PM » HELLO THERE BERNIE LAD !!! Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:37:04 PM » THIS SITE IS GAINING MEMBERS HAND OVER FIST !!! 👋👊 Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 03:46:02 PM »

WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........



THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW... YES, WE GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT...STRAIGHT TALK, HUMOUR & HONEST OPINION... Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 04:03:02 PM » IT'S EVERYTHING YOU COULD WISH FOR WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT IT !!! Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 04:09:03 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:46:02 PM

WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........



THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW...

YES, WE GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT...STRAIGHT TALK, HUMOUR & HONEST OPINION...



I've been reading these sites since the thread on here where racial tones were used towards Yusuf Jama regarding his appointment within Middlesbrough's Media role was linked on FMTTM.



Why did the owner of this message board delete thousands of threads and hundreds of thousands of posts after the Yusuf attack?

It was mentioned on FMTTM that a poster on here made a dossier of all the racist posts within the board.



Racism has no place in this world, especially by anonymous keyboard posters.





Now i've been removed from FMTTM, i've registered, not to attack you all because of the racism that went on beforehand, just because the owner cleaning up the board seems to have had the desired effect.



I will state that while i have signed up for all Boro Forums, i have only done that because of the fact there is no racism on any of the sites and if there is, i will be reporting it to the relevant avenues.



I will state now, i am of Asian ethnicity and i am a proud Muslim, and married to a white female.



U.T.B



Zain. Logged

SCOTTY !!!





Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 04:18:11 PM » HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD LAUGH ON HERE !!! Logged

Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:53:16 PM » Quote from: Ayresome Angels on Yesterday at 04:09:03 PM Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:46:02 PM

WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........



THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW...

YES, WE GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT...STRAIGHT TALK, HUMOUR & HONEST OPINION...WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW...



I've been reading these sites since the thread on here where racial tones were used towards Yusuf Jama regarding his appointment within Middlesbrough's Media role was linked on FMTTM.



Why did the owner of this message board delete thousands of threads and hundreds of thousands of posts after the Yusuf attack?

It was mentioned on FMTTM that a poster on here made a dossier of all the racist posts within the board.



Racism has no place in this world, especially by anonymous keyboard posters.





Now i've been removed from FMTTM, i've registered, not to attack you all because of the racism that went on beforehand, just because the owner cleaning up the board seems to have had the desired effect.



I will state that while i have signed up for all Boro Forums, i have only done that because of the fact there is no racism on any of the sites and if there is, i will be reporting it to the relevant avenues.



I will state now, i am of Asian ethnicity and i am a proud Muslim, and married to a white female.



U.T.B



Zain.

I've been reading these sites since the thread on here where racial tones were used towards Yusuf Jama regarding his appointment within Middlesbrough's Media role was linked on FMTTM.Why did the owner of this message board delete thousands of threads and hundreds of thousands of posts after the Yusuf attack?It was mentioned on FMTTM that a poster on here made a dossier of all the racist posts within the board.Racism has no place in this world, especially by anonymous keyboard posters.Now i've been removed from FMTTM, i've registered, not to attack you all because of the racism that went on beforehand, just because the owner cleaning up the board seems to have had the desired effect.I will state that while i have signed up for all Boro Forums, i have only done that because of the fact there is no racism on any of the sites and if there is, i will be reporting it to the relevant avenues.I will state now, i am of Asian ethnicity and i am a proud Muslim, and married to a white female.U.T.BZain.







ITS ALL BANTER ON HERE LAD....SOMETIMES CLOSE TO THE BONE BUT NOT HURTFUL... THE IS SOME WISE HEADS THAT KEEP US WILD ONES IN LINE.... IF YOU GET A PICTURE IN ONE OF YOUR THREADS YOU'VE OVERSTEPPED THE MARK SOMEWHERE... OR OTHERS WILL JUST TELL YOU... offside...



CAN I ASK YOU HAVE YOU SIGNED UPTO RED ROAR?



THEY BANNED ME SO GOOD LUCK WITH THEM....DON'T GET ON THE WRONG SIDE OF KENNY...

THE OTHERS ARE JUST PLAY TO KENS TUNE....



THE YUSUF STUFF WAS BLOWN OUT OF PROPORTION....THE LAD IN QUESTION JUST THOUGHT HE WAS FAVOURED OVER LETS SAY A WHITE LAD.....FOR A BOX-TICKING EXERCISE....



YOU ARE RIGHT THE WAS A NAUGHTY THREAD ON HERE THAT WAS MUCH WORSE THAN WHAT THE LAD SAID ABOUT YUSUF....



YES ROB ON FLY ME IS A BIT LIKE KENNY OFF RAW......BOTH CUNTS EXCUSE THE LANGUAGE... SO I CAN SEE WHY HE HAS BANNED YOU.... ITS ALL BANTER ON HERE LAD....SOMETIMES CLOSE TO THE BONE BUT NOT HURTFUL... THE IS SOME WISE HEADS THAT KEEP US WILD ONES IN LINE.... IF YOU GET A PICTURE IN ONE OF YOUR THREADS YOU'VE OVERSTEPPED THE MARK SOMEWHERE... OR OTHERS WILL JUST TELL YOU...offside...CAN I ASK YOU HAVE YOU SIGNED UPTO RED ROAR?THEY BANNED ME SO GOOD LUCK WITH THEM....DON'T GET ON THE WRONG SIDE OF KENNY...THE OTHERS ARE JUST PLAY TO KENS TUNE....THE YUSUF STUFF WAS BLOWN OUT OF PROPORTION....THE LAD IN QUESTION JUST THOUGHT HE WAS FAVOURED OVER LETS SAY A WHITE LAD.....FOR A BOX-TICKING EXERCISE....YOU ARE RIGHT THE WAS A NAUGHTY THREAD ON HERE THAT WAS MUCH WORSE THAN WHAT THE LAD SAID ABOUT YUSUF....YES ROB ON FLY ME IS A BIT LIKE KENNY OFF RAW......BOTH CUNTS EXCUSE THE LANGUAGE... SO I CAN SEE WHY HE HAS BANNED YOU.... Logged

Posts: 3 Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:06:52 PM » I have signed up but it hasn't been accepted. It just seems to be the same posters posting most of the time. I've signed up at One Boro also but it's not appealing to me so far.

I do prefer Our MFC but it's very regimental if you catch my drift.



Zain. Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 058JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SCOTTY !!! « Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:54:44 PM » I DON'T THINK IT WILL SUIT YER ON HERE AYRESOME LAD. BUT YOU COULD ALWAYS STILL REPORT CERTAIN POSTS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats