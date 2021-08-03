|
Ayresome Angels
YES, WE GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT...STRAIGHT TALK, HUMOUR & HONEST OPINION...
WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........
THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW...
I've been reading these sites since the thread on here where racial tones were used towards Yusuf Jama regarding his appointment within Middlesbrough's Media role was linked on FMTTM.
Why did the owner of this message board delete thousands of threads and hundreds of thousands of posts after the Yusuf attack?
It was mentioned on FMTTM that a poster on here made a dossier of all the racist posts within the board.
Racism has no place in this world, especially by anonymous keyboard posters.
Now i've been removed from FMTTM, i've registered, not to attack you all because of the racism that went on beforehand, just because the owner cleaning up the board seems to have had the desired effect.
I will state that while i have signed up for all Boro Forums, i have only done that because of the fact there is no racism on any of the sites and if there is, i will be reporting it to the relevant avenues.
I will state now, i am of Asian ethnicity and i am a proud Muslim, and married to a white female.
U.T.B
Zain.
headset
ITS ALL BANTER ON HERE LAD....SOMETIMES CLOSE TO THE BONE BUT NOT HURTFUL... THE IS SOME WISE HEADS THAT KEEP US WILD ONES IN LINE.... IF YOU GET A PICTURE IN ONE OF YOUR THREADS YOU'VE OVERSTEPPED THE MARK SOMEWHERE... OR OTHERS WILL JUST TELL YOU...
offside...
CAN I ASK YOU HAVE YOU SIGNED UPTO RED ROAR?
THEY BANNED ME SO GOOD LUCK WITH THEM....DON'T GET ON THE WRONG SIDE OF KENNY...
THE OTHERS ARE JUST PLAY TO KENS TUNE....
THE YUSUF STUFF WAS BLOWN OUT OF PROPORTION....THE LAD IN QUESTION JUST THOUGHT HE WAS FAVOURED OVER LETS SAY A WHITE LAD.....FOR A BOX-TICKING EXERCISE....
YOU ARE RIGHT THE WAS A NAUGHTY THREAD ON HERE THAT WAS MUCH WORSE THAN WHAT THE LAD SAID ABOUT YUSUF....
YES ROB ON FLY ME IS A BIT LIKE KENNY OFF RAW......BOTH CUNTS EXCUSE THE LANGUAGE... SO I CAN SEE WHY HE HAS BANNED YOU....
Ayresome Angels
I have signed up but it hasn't been accepted. It just seems to be the same posters posting most of the time. I've signed up at One Boro also but it's not appealing to me so far.
I do prefer Our MFC but it's very regimental if you catch my drift.
Zain.
Ayresome Angels
Headset point taken about the other thread.
Zain.
