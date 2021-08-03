Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 06, 2021, 05:14:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SCOTTY !!!  (Read 629 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: August 03, 2021, 09:09:31 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 03, 2021, 09:12:05 PM »
  mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 03, 2021, 09:14:35 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 03, 2021, 09:16:22 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 911



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 04, 2021, 08:55:59 AM »
Ex-England, extremely pleasant and knowledgeable, it seems. What's not to like? Or does he not like her because of perceived positive racial and gender discrimination?

It's cos she's black. He hates her because she's black and because she's a strong successful woman. Scares the fat cunt shitless

fatist, that is, Rutters
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:10:45 PM »
SHES NOT EXACTLY 'GANGSTER BLACK' IN HER TALK....

I WOULD FUCK HER LIKE..... I JUST DON'T DO WOMEN COMMENTATING/PUNDITING ON THE MENS

GAME FULL STOP ITS FUCKING SHIT....BLACK OR WHITE IT DOESNT MATTER WHO.....

IF THAT'S SEXISM THEN YOU HAD BETTER BUY ME THE T-SHIRT.....monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:23:31 PM »
I THINK IF YOU SAW HER BEFORE THE MAKEUP ARTISTS GOT TO WORK SHE WOULDN'T LOOK SO GOOD.

THAT LOCAL LASS FROM STOCKTON SEEMS OK !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:44:47 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 03:23:31 PM
I THINK IF YOU SAW HER BEFORE THE MAKEUP ARTISTS GOT TO WORK SHE WOULDN'T LOOK SO GOOD.

THAT LOCAL LASS FROM STOCKTON SEEMS OK !!!

WHO DAWN THE BIRD LIDDLE WAS BUCKING....mcl


OH, THE MEMORIES!!!


THE GREATEST SEX SCENE EVER WRITTEN ONLINE...:like:


HE HAD US ALL THERE IN THE MOMENT.....monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:09:31 PM »
WHY NO MAN !!!  NOBBSY !!!

YOU BROUGHT THE MEMORIES FLOODING BACK THERE THOUGH. SEEMS LIKE ONLY YESTERDAY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:59:48 PM »
SHE HAD A PUSSY LIKE A MOUSES EAR!! ......:ponce:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 PM »
THE PIC WAS DESTROYED BY THE BULLDOZER !!!   souey
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:41:46 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:00:10 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:59:48 PM
SHE HAD A PUSSY LIKE A MOUSES EAR!! ......:ponce:

COULD BE A SIZE 12 WELLY TOP NOW !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:41:46 PM
mick



SHE HAS KEPT WELL......IF YOU PUT HER UP AGAINST HIM ....

HE LOOKS READY FOR THE KNACKERS YARD..... COMPARED TO HER.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:02:26 PM »
DO YOU THINK SO ?   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:05:08 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:00:10 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:59:48 PM
SHE HAD A PUSSY LIKE A MOUSES EAR!! ......:ponce:

COULD BE A SIZE 12 WELLY TOP NOW !!!   mick


IT COULD BE WORSE ......SHE COULD BE FULL OF CARPET BURNS

LIKE THE OTHER ONE HE DESTROYED.... OR WAS THAT HER TOO....rava
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:06:58 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:02:26 PM
DO YOU THINK SO ?   :pd:


YEA... EASILY .... I WOULD HAVE A CRACK AT THAT NOW EVEN IF SHE HAS GOT WAR PAINT ON....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:14:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:05:08 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:00:10 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:59:48 PM
SHE HAD A PUSSY LIKE A MOUSES EAR!! ......:ponce:

COULD BE A SIZE 12 WELLY TOP NOW !!!   mick


IT COULD BE WORSE ......SHE COULD BE FULL OF CARPET BURNS

LIKE THE OTHER ONE HE DESTROYED.... OR WAS THAT HER TOO....rava

YOU'VE CERTAINLY GOT A PHOTOGRAPHIC MEMORY !!!   mcl
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:19:39 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:14:06 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:05:08 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:00:10 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:59:48 PM
SHE HAD A PUSSY LIKE A MOUSES EAR!! ......:ponce:

COULD BE A SIZE 12 WELLY TOP NOW !!!   mick


IT COULD BE WORSE ......SHE COULD BE FULL OF CARPET BURNS

LIKE THE OTHER ONE HE DESTROYED.... OR WAS THAT HER TOO....rava

YOU'VE CERTAINLY GOT A PHOTOGRAPHIC MEMORY !!!   mcl


ITS ALL IN MY HEADSET........THE FUCKING LOT.......I DON'T NEED A FUCKING SCREENSHOT.....LIKE KENNY BOY....monkey

I DO BOX CLEVER.....:like: monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:20:41 PM »
YOU MUST BE BRAINY !!!   :homer:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:26:30 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:20:41 PM
YOU MUST BE BRAINY !!!   :homer:

LIKE U SAY PHOTOGRAPHIC.... THING OF THE FUTURE.... I WAS ONTO IT AGES AGO.... EVERYONE WILL HAVE ONE ...ONE DAY.....headsets will be universal

U DON'T FOOL ME U WILL HAVE A CHEEKY SNAP OR TWO KICKING ABOUT....

FOR OLD TIMES SAKE.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 PM »
SHE LOOKS DIFFERENT SHALL WE SAY FROM THE LAST PICTURE......

SHES GOT BIG TITS ON HER.....

WE COULD DO WITH TOWERSY ON HERE TO CONFIRM THEY ARE REAL.....

AND HAVE THEY ALWAYS BEEN THAT BIG.....lost
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:41:21 PM »
IS SHE TALLER THAN HIM ?   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:02:25 PM »
NOT WHEN HE IS STOOD ON HIS TIP TOES GETTING HIS PHOTOGRAPH TAKEN SHE ISENT..:gaz:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:13:51 PM »
 mick         
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:35:14 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:46:11 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:35:14 PM
mick



monkey

I COULD BUT... I WON'T.... BUT I WILL....


ASK THE ONE THAT FUCKED OFF!!!

THAT WAS BANTER BY THE WAY IF U READING THIS ....NO HARD FEELINGS GADGE...
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 569


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:05:21 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:46:11 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:35:14 PM
mick



monkey

I COULD BUT... I WON'T.... BUT I WILL....


ASK THE ONE THAT FUCKED OFF!!!

THAT WAS BANTER BY THE WAY IF U READING THIS ....NO HARD FEELINGS GADGE...

Big fists ?  mick
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:38:49 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:35:14 PM
mick



IF YOU KNOW ....YOU KNOW!!!.....


A NEAR BROKEN BACK.....monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 911



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:28:45 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:38:49 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:35:14 PM
mick



IF YOU KNOW ....YOU KNOW!!!.....


A NEAR BROKEN BACK.....monkey

Mountain
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 110


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:41:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:46:11 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:35:14 PM
mick






ASK THE ONE THAT FUCKED OFF!!!


 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:37:52 PM »
HELLO THERE BERNIE LAD !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:01:37 PM »
BERNARDO.....WHY HELLO THERE.....jc
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:37:04 PM »
THIS SITE IS GAINING MEMBERS HAND OVER FIST !!!  👋👊
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:46:02 PM »
YES, WE GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT...STRAIGHT TALK, HUMOUR & HONEST OPINION...
WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........monkey

THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:03:02 PM »
IT'S EVERYTHING YOU COULD WISH FOR WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT IT !!! 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ayresome Angels

Online Online

Posts: 2


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:09:03 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:46:02 PM
YES, WE GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT...STRAIGHT TALK, HUMOUR & HONEST OPINION...
WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........monkey

THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW...


I've been reading these sites since the thread on here where racial tones were used towards Yusuf Jama regarding his appointment within Middlesbrough's Media role was linked on FMTTM.

Why did the owner of this message board delete thousands of threads and hundreds of thousands of posts after the Yusuf attack?
It was mentioned on FMTTM that a poster on here made a dossier of all the racist posts within the board.

Racism has no place in this world, especially by anonymous keyboard posters.


Now i've been removed from FMTTM, i've registered, not to attack you all because of the racism that went on beforehand, just because the owner cleaning up the board seems to have had the desired effect.

I will state that while i have signed up for all Boro Forums, i have only done that because of the fact there is no racism on any of the sites and if there is, i will be reporting it to the relevant avenues.

I will state now, i am of Asian ethnicity and i am a proud Muslim, and married to a white female.

U.T.B

Zain.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 051


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:18:11 PM »
HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD LAUGH ON HERE !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 863


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:53:16 PM »
Quote from: Ayresome Angels on Today at 04:09:03 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:46:02 PM
YES, WE GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT...STRAIGHT TALK, HUMOUR & HONEST OPINION...
WITHOUT RACISM THROWN IN UNLIKE OUR SISTER BOARD RACISM RAW..........monkey

THEY MIGHT BE DROPPING BACK IN FROM RAW...


I've been reading these sites since the thread on here where racial tones were used towards Yusuf Jama regarding his appointment within Middlesbrough's Media role was linked on FMTTM.

Why did the owner of this message board delete thousands of threads and hundreds of thousands of posts after the Yusuf attack?
It was mentioned on FMTTM that a poster on here made a dossier of all the racist posts within the board.

Racism has no place in this world, especially by anonymous keyboard posters.


Now i've been removed from FMTTM, i've registered, not to attack you all because of the racism that went on beforehand, just because the owner cleaning up the board seems to have had the desired effect.

I will state that while i have signed up for all Boro Forums, i have only done that because of the fact there is no racism on any of the sites and if there is, i will be reporting it to the relevant avenues.

I will state now, i am of Asian ethnicity and i am a proud Muslim, and married to a white female.

U.T.B

Zain.


jc

ITS ALL BANTER ON HERE LAD....SOMETIMES CLOSE TO THE BONE BUT NOT HURTFUL... THE IS SOME WISE HEADS THAT KEEP US WILD ONES IN LINE.... IF YOU GET A PICTURE IN ONE OF YOUR THREADS YOU'VE OVERSTEPPED THE MARK SOMEWHERE... OR OTHERS WILL JUST TELL YOU...:redcard: offside...

CAN I ASK YOU HAVE YOU SIGNED UPTO RED ROAR?

THEY BANNED ME SO GOOD LUCK WITH THEM....DON'T GET ON THE WRONG SIDE OF KENNY...
THE OTHERS ARE JUST PLAY TO KENS TUNE....

THE YUSUF STUFF WAS BLOWN OUT OF PROPORTION....THE LAD IN QUESTION JUST THOUGHT HE WAS FAVOURED OVER LETS SAY A WHITE LAD.....FOR A BOX-TICKING EXERCISE....

YOU ARE RIGHT THE WAS A NAUGHTY THREAD ON HERE THAT WAS MUCH WORSE THAN WHAT THE LAD SAID ABOUT YUSUF....

YES ROB ON FLY ME IS A BIT LIKE KENNY OFF RAW......BOTH CUNTS EXCUSE THE LANGUAGE... SO I CAN SEE WHY HE HAS BANNED YOU....
Logged
Ayresome Angels

Online Online

Posts: 2


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:06:52 PM »
I have signed up but it hasn't been accepted. It just seems to be the same posters posting most of the time. I've signed up at One Boro also but it's not appealing to me so far.
I do prefer Our MFC but it's very regimental if you catch my drift.

Zain.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 