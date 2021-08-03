Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SCOTTY !!!  (Read 141 times)
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 PM »
  mick
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:14:35 PM »
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:16:22 PM »
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:55:59 AM »
Ex-England, extremely pleasant and knowledgeable, it seems. What's not to like? Or does he not like her because of perceived positive racial and gender discrimination?

It's cos she's black. He hates her because she's black and because she's a strong successful woman. Scares the fat cunt shitless

fatist, that is, Rutters
