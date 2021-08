Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 157





Posts: 15 157 Blast furnace « on: August 02, 2021, 07:42:27 PM » Started to demolish Redcar furnace today. Almost 6 years since the last oven was pushed at Redcar coke ovens and the works fate was sealed. Flew past to be honest. Lads I know from there are scattered all over the place grafting now. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 908







Posts: 16 908 Re: Blast furnace « Reply #1 on: August 02, 2021, 08:48:01 PM » Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!



Eighty billion pounds. One bank Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 157





Posts: 15 157 Re: Blast furnace « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:23:47 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 02, 2021, 08:48:01 PM Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!



Eighty billion pounds. One bank



Definitely, it was a shithole, conditions were shocking, gas, dust, chemical fumes and working mostly outside in all weathers. Everyone I speak to says they’d go back tomorrow given the chance. Strange but true. Definitely, it was a shithole, conditions were shocking, gas, dust, chemical fumes and working mostly outside in all weathers. Everyone I speak to says they’d go back tomorrow given the chance. Strange but true. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 476







Posts: 4 476 Re: Blast furnace « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 PM » I did a lot of contracting in there, hated the place. The dust, the smells, the fuck abouts getting permits. The mad discrepancy in quality control at the different canteens! Redcar was a culinary desert, had to drive to concast or beam mill for a decent bacon butty! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 050





Posts: 5 050 Re: Blast furnace « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:40:30 PM » Good riddance to it and all the other rust belt shite.





















Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 157





Posts: 15 157 Re: Blast furnace « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:52:49 PM » If it wasn’t for steel there’d be no Middlesbrough or Teesside probably, not that you’d care. Logged