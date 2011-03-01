Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Blast furnace
Robbso
« on: Today at 07:42:27 PM »
Started to demolish Redcar furnace today. Almost 6 years since the last oven was pushed at Redcar coke ovens and the works fate was sealed. Flew past to be honest. Lads I know from there are scattered all over the place grafting now.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:48:01 PM »
Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!

Eighty billion pounds. One bank
Snoozy
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:48:01 PM
Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!

Eighty billion pounds. One bank

Yeah but that kept the jocks from wanting independence..... souey lost :meltdown:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 09:33:28 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:48:01 PM
Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!

Eighty billion pounds. One bank

Yeah but that kept the jocks from wanting independence..... souey lost :meltdown:

Another error. That could have saved more billions per year
