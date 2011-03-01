Welcome,
News:
Blast furnace
Author
Topic: Blast furnace
Robbso
Blast furnace
Started to demolish Redcar furnace today. Almost 6 years since the last oven was pushed at Redcar coke ovens and the works fate was sealed. Flew past to be honest. Lads I know from there are scattered all over the place grafting now.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Blast furnace
Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!
Eighty billion pounds. One bank
Snoozy
Re: Blast furnace
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:48:01 PM
Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!
Eighty billion pounds. One bank
Yeah but that kept the jocks from wanting independence.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Blast furnace
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 09:33:28 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:48:01 PM
Does it make you sad, mate? My mam and dad worked in the offices all their lives, my granddad in a foundry on Dock Street. Still seems terribly sad to me. Bank of Scotland alone received an 80bn bailout!
Eighty billion pounds. One bank
Yeah but that kept the jocks from wanting independence.....
Another error. That could have saved more billions per year
Loading...