Author Topic: Lads crippled in Afghanistan  (Read 102 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 12:59:28 PM »
What do they think now when the Taliban take everything back in two months? Poor buggers
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:39:09 PM »
Fucking futile, nothing changes. Lions for lambs lost
Logged
