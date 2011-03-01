Welcome,
August 02, 2021
Lads crippled in Afghanistan
Author
Topic: Lads crippled in Afghanistan
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Lads crippled in Afghanistan
Today
at 12:59:28 PM »
What do they think now when the Taliban take everything back in two months? Poor buggers
Robbso
Re: Lads crippled in Afghanistan
Today
at 01:39:09 PM »
Fucking futile, nothing changes. Lions for lambs
