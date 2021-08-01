Pigeon droppings

French Olympic boxer sulking after DQ « on: Today at 06:22:06 AM » Just watched the bout between Frazer Clark (UK) and Mourad Aliev (Fra).



After repeated head clashes causing a cut to Clark, and multiple warnings to Aliev, the ref DQ'D Aliev.



Clark stated post match that he had fought Aliev 3 times and sustained 5 cuts, NONE of which were from punches!



Aliev was going mental in the ring after the decision, and Sam Quek said he refused to move away from the side of the ring for 25 minutes.



I'm no boxing expert, but Aliev did appear to be trying to grind his head against a cut he had already caused from a head clash!



Silly boy! 😂



