August 05, 2021, 03:46:16 PM
Author Topic: Payero  (Read 449 times)
Mickgaz
« on: July 31, 2021, 05:15:28 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1965713480262067/
headset
« Reply #1 on: August 01, 2021, 04:42:12 AM »
YOU WILL HAVE TO LEARN TO CUT AND PASTE ....NOT ALL OF US HAVE FACEBOOK :like:
Mickgaz
« Reply #2 on: August 01, 2021, 07:35:56 AM »
Never realised you could not access it if you don't have FB.
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork   :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: August 01, 2021, 11:30:44 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on August 01, 2021, 07:35:56 AM
Never realised you could not access it if you don't have FB.
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork   :like:


The cheque off Gibbo  :steptoe:
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:14:13 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on August 01, 2021, 07:35:56 AM
Never realised you could not access it if you don't have FB.
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork   :like:

monkey

APPOLOGIES

MY MISTAKE THIS ONE DID....SOMETIMES THEY DONT THOUGH...:like:
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:14:57 PM »
YES, HE HAS SIGNED ALL DONE AND DUSTED.....:homer:
