August 05, 2021, 03:46:10 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Payero
Author
Topic: Payero (Read 448 times)
Mickgaz
Payero
July 31, 2021, 05:15:28 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1965713480262067/
headset
Re: Payero
August 01, 2021, 04:42:12 AM »
YOU WILL HAVE TO LEARN TO CUT AND PASTE ....NOT ALL OF US HAVE FACEBOOK
Mickgaz
Re: Payero
August 01, 2021, 07:35:56 AM »
Never realised you could not access it if you don't have FB.
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork
El Capitan
Re: Payero
August 01, 2021, 11:30:44 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on August 01, 2021, 07:35:56 AM
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork
The cheque off Gibbo
headset
Re: Payero
Today
at 03:14:13 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on August 01, 2021, 07:35:56 AM
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork
Payero at Rockliffe ready to sign just waiting on one piece of paperwork
APPOLOGIES
MY MISTAKE THIS ONE DID....SOMETIMES THEY DONT THOUGH...
headset
Re: Payero
Today
at 03:14:57 PM »
YES, HE HAS SIGNED ALL DONE AND DUSTED.....
