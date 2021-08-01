Welcome,
August 01, 2021, 10:36:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STARMA SUTRA
Author
Topic: STARMA SUTRA (Read 253 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 820
STARMA SUTRA
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:28 AM »
WHAT HEADLINE FOR KIER STARMER.. WHO HAS MORE POSITIONS THAN THE KAMA SUTRA!!
CARRY ON AS YOU ARE KIER.... THE COUNTRY IS DOING OK WITHOUT LABOUR IN CHARGE....
11 YEARS AND COUNTING.... WORK THAT ONE OUT LABOUR ....
THE HEADLINE GAVE ME A CHUCKLE THIS MORNING ANYHOW....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15740321/keir-starmer-more-positions-than-kama-sutra/
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 474
Re: STARMA SUTRA
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:46 AM »
What is going so well with the country at the moment. Education? Health? Law and order? Economy? What would you say are the big success stories of the last 11 years?
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 820
Re: STARMA SUTRA
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:39:34 AM »
My post was to be fair was a bit of a wind-up post more for any lurkers....I don't really do politics if I am honest. I couldn't understand it if I tried too
What I will say the is no way the country would be in any better shape now than it would be under Labour..
If its a shit show now under the tories then it would be an even bigger shit show under labour....
you don't lose election after election for a reason was my point with the 11-year dig....
This is probably not the answer you want to hear but I am only really bothered about staying in a job and hoping my grown-up kids continue to stay in employment which allows them to keep a roof over their heads.
Everything else in politics I leave to others to chew the fat over.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 474
Re: STARMA SUTRA
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:09:24 PM »
I was genuinely curious but it was the answer i expected as its the answer you hear a lot from those who support Boris and the recent tory governments. They start by saying they are doing a good job, and when asked which bits of the job they are doing well they can never really come up with anything. They just tend to say " actually they are pretty shit, but I'm sure it would be more shit under labour".
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 323
Infant Herpes
Re: STARMA SUTRA
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:54:17 PM »
Following Prime minister Johnson's state visit to America, President Biden announced, that if Prime minister Johnson refused to apologise for his behaviour at the state dinner, Washington would have no choice but to launch a nuclear assault on Britain. Johnson refused on the grounds that it wasn't his actual cock waggling out of his flies, but his little finger. As a result Washington nuked Britain.
A short while later the only survivor of the nuclear holocaust, scratched his head in his Anderson shelter in Berwick Hills and scrawled into his diary : "Day 3 and I'm already down to my last slab of Carling. There is no other known form of life.... except me and the dropouts from the Isaac Wilson....I've got crabs...but imagine how much worse it'd be with Corbyn in charge."
