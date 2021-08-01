headset

Offline



Posts: 1 820





Posts: 1 820 STARMA SUTRA « on: Yesterday at 05:36:28 AM »



CARRY ON AS YOU ARE KIER.... THE COUNTRY IS DOING OK WITHOUT LABOUR IN CHARGE....





11 YEARS AND COUNTING.... WORK THAT ONE OUT LABOUR ....





THE HEADLINE GAVE ME A CHUCKLE THIS MORNING ANYHOW....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15740321/keir-starmer-more-positions-than-kama-sutra/

WHAT HEADLINE FOR KIER STARMER.. WHO HAS MORE POSITIONS THAN THE KAMA SUTRA!!CARRY ON AS YOU ARE KIER.... THE COUNTRY IS DOING OK WITHOUT LABOUR IN CHARGE....11 YEARS AND COUNTING.... WORK THAT ONE OUT LABOUR ....THE HEADLINE GAVE ME A CHUCKLE THIS MORNING ANYHOW.... Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 474







Posts: 4 474 Re: STARMA SUTRA « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:37:46 AM » What is going so well with the country at the moment. Education? Health? Law and order? Economy? What would you say are the big success stories of the last 11 years? Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 820





Posts: 1 820 Re: STARMA SUTRA « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:34 AM » My post was to be fair was a bit of a wind-up post more for any lurkers....I don't really do politics if I am honest. I couldn't understand it if I tried too



What I will say the is no way the country would be in any better shape now than it would be under Labour..



If its a shit show now under the tories then it would be an even bigger shit show under labour....



you don't lose election after election for a reason was my point with the 11-year dig....



This is probably not the answer you want to hear but I am only really bothered about staying in a job and hoping my grown-up kids continue to stay in employment which allows them to keep a roof over their heads.



Everything else in politics I leave to others to chew the fat over.



Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 474







Posts: 4 474 Re: STARMA SUTRA « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:09:24 PM » I was genuinely curious but it was the answer i expected as its the answer you hear a lot from those who support Boris and the recent tory governments. They start by saying they are doing a good job, and when asked which bits of the job they are doing well they can never really come up with anything. They just tend to say " actually they are pretty shit, but I'm sure it would be more shit under labour". Logged