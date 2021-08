headset

Re: STARMA SUTRA « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:34 AM » My post was to be fair was a bit of a wind-up post more for any lurkers....I don't really do politics if I am honest. I couldn't understand it if I tried too



What I will say the is no way the country would be in any better shape now than it would be under Labour..



If its a shit show now under the tories then it would be an even bigger shit show under labour....



you don't lose election after election for a reason was my point with the 11-year dig....



This is probably not the answer you want to hear but I am only really bothered about staying in a job and hoping my grown-up kids continue to stay in employment which allows them to keep a roof over their heads.



Everything else in politics I leave to others to chew the fat over.