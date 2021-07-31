Welcome,
July 31, 2021, 05:08:42 PM
Lions
Author
Topic: Lions (Read 104 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 135
Lions
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:28:09 PM »
I hope they batter the Boks tomorrow, theyve done full all but fucking whinge since getting beat last week.
Mufflar
Posts: 9 397
Re: Lions
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:17 PM »
Tim Rodber-esque
Robbso
Posts: 15 135
Re: Lions
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:27:47 PM »
Tha SA director of rugby had a 65 minute rant about unfairness
the dirtiest team on earth complaining about unfairnesd
