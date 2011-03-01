Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 766 Why is there a shortage of cement « on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 AM » Seems to be conflicting reasons depending on the source.



Unbelievably all shelves in all local building merchants are bare.



Anyone ITK?

Posts: 4 473 Re: Why is there a shortage of cement « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 AM » We don't make much cement anymore so a lot more is imported. A combination of covid affected supply, brexit delays at ports, lack of delivery drivers and demand. Construction jobs are stuttering all over the country because of erratic supply. Similar with quarried materials. The biggest construction company in the north east is currently rationed to 20 ton of pipe bedding a day. Kerbs and pavers you used to get from marshalls in 7 to 10 days are now on 10 to 12 weeks lead in. There is carnage in the construction industry at the moment. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:27 PM by MF(c) DOOM » Logged

And whys it so hard to get hold of a bloody plasterer

Had one round who said hes booked up til Oct

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 322Infant Herpes Re: Why is there a shortage of cement « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:58:58 PM » To be honest, some of the cunts I've dealt with have got a nerve to call themselves professionals. The following is a far from exhaustive list:



The electrician who quoted me £400 to fit a shower, over the phone. When I queried if he should come and look at what the job entailed, he replied, "It's always about £400".



The electrician who on the morning he was due to fit said shower called to add £150 to the bill, because the cable he'd quoted me was too thin and he'd forgotten the regulations had changed.



The kitchen fitter who wouldn't put a quote together until we agreed to give him the work because, "I don't want to waste my time doing you a quote if you decide to go somewhere else".



The roofer who didn't turn up to my mother's due to him still being pissed from the night before.



The plasterer who told me his rates were, "Anywhere between £80 to £140 a day". But he would only be able to tell me after he'd finished.



The plasterer who told me he was actually a qualified electrician, not a time served plasterer.



I know where you live

Ive had a new bathroom in my dining room area since March

ripped the wall and floor tiles out of the bathroom in April. My mate is fitting it but he is that far behind because of lockdown he wont get to it till next week, he uses other lads to do plastering etc and they are snowed under so getting it done altogether has been a nightmare. We ordered it in December

Domestic work has gone mad, with lots of home offices, garden make overs, bars etc. Tades people can charge what they like, my mate is a painter and he is quoting daft prices to to price himself out of work as he's too busy and people are just saying, "great when can you start "



Getting finishing trades on construcion sites is a mare. Who wants to be grafting on a building site being screamed at and told to put their hats on when you can get 200 quid a day papering a bedroom with the radio on. Domestic work has gone mad, with lots of home offices, garden make overs, bars etc. Tades people can charge what they like, my mate is a painter and he is quoting daft prices to to price himself out of work as he's too busy and people are just saying, "great when can you start "Getting finishing trades on construcion sites is a mare. Who wants to be grafting on a building site being screamed at and told to put their hats on when you can get 200 quid a day papering a bedroom with the radio on. Logged

Load of bollocks - of course we make cement



Its increased demand and run down stocks



Load of bollocks - of course we make cement

Its increased demand and run down stocks

You are right, i misread the stats on cement and pre cast concrete products. We still do make cement although we do also rely on more imported cement than we used to. Construction materials situation is unprecedented. Cement and cement based products are a nightmare, timber and steel prices are ridiculously volatile. There are massive lead in times on everything and that is not just run down stocks, domestic customers are not putting in 900mm concrete pipes or box culverts. Even when products are manufactured delivery times are stupid as they are struggling with a lack of HGV drivers.