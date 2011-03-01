To be honest, some of the cunts I've dealt with have got a nerve to call themselves professionals. The following is a far from exhaustive list:
The electrician who quoted me £400 to fit a shower, over the phone. When I queried if he should come and look at what the job entailed, he replied, "It's always about £400".
The electrician who on the morning he was due to fit said shower called to add £150 to the bill, because the cable he'd quoted me was too thin and he'd forgotten the regulations had changed.
The kitchen fitter who wouldn't put a quote together until we agreed to give him the work because, "I don't want to waste my time doing you a quote if you decide to go somewhere else".
The roofer who didn't turn up to my mother's due to him still being pissed from the night before.
The plasterer who told me his rates were, "Anywhere between £80 to £140 a day". But he would only be able to tell me after he'd finished.
The plasterer who told me he was actually a qualified electrician, not a time served plasterer.
The worktop cutter who ran out the house, refusing to speak, because it transpired he'd cut the worktop upside down and it didn't fucking fit.
Domestic work has gone mad, with lots of home offices, garden make overs, bars etc. Tades people can charge what they like, my mate is a painter and he is quoting daft prices to to price himself out of work as he's too busy and people are just saying, "great when can you start "
Getting finishing trades on construcion sites is a mare. Who wants to be grafting on a building site being screamed at and told to put their hats on when you can get 200 quid a day papering a bedroom with the radio on.