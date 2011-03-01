Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Why is there a shortage of cement  (Read 227 times)
Wee_Willie
Seems to be conflicting reasons depending on the source.

Unbelievably all shelves in all local building merchants are bare.

Anyone ITK?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
From work we are looking to have done it's the same for a number of products. I blame Farage, The EC, Trump, Nixon, Thatcher and SAFC

No idea
MF(c) DOOM
We don't make much cement anymore so a lot more is imported. A combination of covid affected supply, brexit delays at ports, lack of delivery drivers and demand. Construction jobs are stuttering all over the country because of erratic supply. Similar with quarried materials. The biggest construction company in the north east is currently rationed to 20 ton of pipe bedding a day. Kerbs and pavers you used to get from marshalls in 7 to 10 days are now on 10 to 12 weeks lead in. There is carnage in the construction industry at the moment.
El Capitan
And whys it so hard to get hold of a bloody plasterer  :meltdown:




Had one round who said hes booked up til Oct  oleary
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
To be honest, some of the cunts I've dealt with have got a nerve to call themselves professionals. The following is a far from  exhaustive list:

The electrician who quoted me £400 to fit a shower, over the phone. When I queried if he should come and look at what the job entailed, he replied, "It's always about £400".

The electrician who on the morning he was due to fit said shower called to add £150 to the bill, because the cable he'd quoted me was too thin and he'd forgotten the regulations had changed.

The kitchen fitter who wouldn't put a quote together until we agreed to give him the work because, "I don't want to waste my time doing you a quote if you decide to go somewhere else".

The roofer who didn't turn up to my mother's due to him still being pissed from the night before.

The plasterer who told me his rates were, "Anywhere between £80 to £140 a day". But he would only be able to tell me after he'd finished.

The plasterer who told me he was actually a qualified electrician, not a time served plasterer.

The worktop cutter who ran out the house, refusing to speak, because it transpired he'd cut the worktop upside down and it didn't fucking fit.
Priv
this guys good, hes a mate of mine

https://www.jkhome-improvements.co.uk/
El Capitan
Is he a plasterer? Ill give him a bell  :like:




Anyone got Crockets number? 
MF(c) DOOM
Crocket,  forgot about that loon. Has he resurfaced on redneks board?
El Capitan
*****
Nah, hes too much of a SFLD for there 
Robbso
Ive had a new bathroom in my dining room area since March rava ripped the wall and floor tiles out of the bathroom in April. My mate is fitting it but he is that far behind because of lockdown he wont get to it till next week, he uses other lads to do plastering etc and they are snowed under so getting it done altogether has been a nightmare. We ordered it in December  :basil:
MF(c) DOOM
Domestic work has gone mad, with lots of home offices,  garden make overs, bars etc. Tades people can charge what they like, my mate is a painter and he is quoting daft prices to to price himself out of work as he's too busy and people are just saying, "great when can you start "

Getting finishing trades on construcion sites is a mare. Who wants to be grafting on a building site being screamed at and told to put their hats on when you can get 200 quid a day papering a bedroom with the radio on.
Priv
Is he a plasterer? Ill give him a bell  :like:




Yeah he does roofing and plastering but his work is spot on.
