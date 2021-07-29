Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 08, 2021, 03:57:05 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dumbs
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Dumbs (Read 1788 times)
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Dumbs
«
on:
July 29, 2021, 01:18:44 PM »
❗️BABYLON CASE : ❗️
CERN is the mother of all D.U.M.B.S. ??
CERN is listed as a secret entrance to the CIA's underground headquarters beneath Lake Geneva in 🇨🇭 Switzerland🇨🇭
🔻 So the headquarters of the CIA under Lake Geneva It is accessible by metro from CERN and by submarine traveling through a 275 km underground tunnel that starts in Genoa (🇮🇹 Italy 🇮🇹) and ends only in Lake Geneva.
🔻 Sub-Biosphere 2, the headquarters of the CIA under Lake Geneva. This concept is based on the fact that Sub-Biosphere 2 is the Big European Bubble Chamber¹ (BEBC²), which serves as a command center.
🔻 CERN's 26,659 km LEP tunnel runs through Switzerland and Switzerland🇷France🇫🇷 CERN is located 27km from the center of Lake Geneva (eg 46 ° 27'19.8 "N6 ° 36'01.9" E).
https://scontent-lcy1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.6435-9/219758757_145083154424224_1238982356165251099_n.jpg?_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-3&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=-sgRwqx3XNkAX-gWCEG&_nc_ht=scontent-lcy1-1.xx&oh=b34cff195338e4f1a0ff8ea9b2d4190f&oe=6126705F
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #1 on:
July 29, 2021, 01:36:25 PM »
This could explain the rainfall in Germany to collapse said tunnels..
The planet is nearly free..
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #2 on:
July 29, 2021, 04:22:58 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #3 on:
July 29, 2021, 04:30:22 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1419624145650798592
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #4 on:
August 01, 2021, 03:54:19 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1421795738485465089
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #5 on:
August 06, 2021, 05:58:58 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #6 on:
August 08, 2021, 12:48:37 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1424228501104779267
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #7 on:
August 15, 2021, 01:50:07 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1426826160000978947
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #8 on:
August 17, 2021, 12:33:46 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1427524538343075852
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #9 on:
August 19, 2021, 12:20:03 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeAp1fPt8Eg
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #10 on:
August 24, 2021, 05:32:58 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IheL31luaEs
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #11 on:
August 25, 2021, 07:12:01 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58328380
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #12 on:
August 31, 2021, 05:30:42 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9z9jU9mqGA
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #13 on:
September 02, 2021, 06:14:04 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23Zd0qGuLzA
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #14 on:
September 02, 2021, 06:22:30 PM »
This is a real photo of the exact moment the lightning strikes the water. Absolutely one in a million photos. 💫
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #15 on:
September 09, 2021, 03:49:14 PM »
Image
Conversation
danny Flag of AustriaFlag of England
@wellsd30
The @EFL
Championships top goal scorer is on Teesside #UTB #Boro
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #16 on:
September 10, 2021, 04:06:28 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zq4TVOIhpy0
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 700
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #17 on:
September 11, 2021, 04:21:51 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on September 02, 2021, 06:22:30 PM
This is a real photo of the exact moment the lightning strikes the water. Absolutely one in a million photos. 💫
Some pictures that plaz I've got to give you that
- you wouldn't like to be on the end of that -lighting is much thicker than I first thought going off that snap :
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 533
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #18 on:
September 11, 2021, 08:56:42 AM »
It was part of an experiment. A balloon was released into a storm cloud with a copper wire hanging down to the water, so, the lightning was effectively manipulated.It wouldn't look like that naturally.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #19 on:
September 14, 2021, 12:17:21 PM »
Former Boro Captain Grant Leadbitter Has Announced His Retirement From Football. Congratulations on a Great Career & All The Best Grant #UTB
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #20 on:
September 14, 2021, 05:20:33 PM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/19578664.grant-leadbitter-announced-retirement-football/
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 700
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #21 on:
September 15, 2021, 04:38:11 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on September 11, 2021, 08:56:42 AM
It was part of an experiment. A balloon was released into a storm cloud with a copper wire hanging down to the water, so, the lightning was effectively manipulated.It wouldn't look like that naturally.
Interesting - I thought it was too good a shot of lightning to be true!
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #22 on:
September 15, 2021, 02:37:44 PM »
Finally back working on Boro Mishmash.
New additions include Gary Pallister, Phil Stamp, Mikkel Beck, Nobby Stiles, Jim Platt & Harold Sheperdson's leap in '66!
Keep the ideas & suggestions coming please! #boro #MFC #UTB
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #23 on:
September 16, 2021, 03:31:44 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p5jQdmZd5I
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #24 on:
September 16, 2021, 03:32:36 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11727/12406942/chris-hughton-sacked-by-nottingham-forest-with-championship-club-bottom-of-the-league-with-one-point
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #25 on:
September 20, 2021, 03:46:11 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1439669378342137866
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #26 on:
September 20, 2021, 03:50:35 PM »
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 700
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #27 on:
September 21, 2021, 05:00:18 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on September 20, 2021, 03:50:35 PM
COOL PIC PLAZ
It looks like he is just about to do a line in ...
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #28 on:
September 21, 2021, 06:40:18 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1440288359356661761
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 976
Bugger.
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #29 on:
September 21, 2021, 09:17:01 PM »
I have 16 rectums and number 6 just pooped on a fish named Janine.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #30 on:
September 23, 2021, 05:33:31 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1440726361719537676
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 700
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #31 on:
September 24, 2021, 06:51:27 AM »
Cheers, Plaz - I expect him to be in the starting eleven at reading.
i might even have him in my scorecast if he starts
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #32 on:
October 06, 2021, 09:49:36 PM »
Brazilian photographer and filmmaker Vitor Schietti, captures enhancing illuminated foliage using light, and long-exposure techniques. using the nature of brazil as his setting, the artist brightens treetops and branches, and creates mysterious yet charming sceneries.
All photos by Vitor Schietti
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 414
Re: Dumbs
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 03:14:18 PM »
Two sunshine ☀️🧐🤔
Strange phenomena seen in several countries.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:17:04 PM by plazmuh
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...