CERN is the mother of all D.U.M.B.S. ??

CERN is listed as a secret entrance to the CIA's underground headquarters beneath Lake Geneva in 🇨🇭 Switzerland🇨🇭

🔻 So the headquarters of the CIA under Lake Geneva It is accessible by metro from CERN and by submarine traveling through a 275 km underground tunnel that starts in Genoa (🇮🇹 Italy 🇮🇹) and ends only in Lake Geneva.

🔻 Sub-Biosphere 2, the headquarters of the CIA under Lake Geneva. This concept is based on the fact that Sub-Biosphere 2 is the Big European Bubble Chamber¹ (BEBC²), which serves as a command center.

🔻 CERN's 26,659 km LEP tunnel runs through Switzerland and Switzerland🇷France🇫🇷 CERN is located 27km from the center of Lake Geneva (eg 46 ° 27'19.8 "N6 ° 36'01.9" E).





















