headset

« on: July 29, 2021, 12:17:48 PM »



I SAY THAT BECAUSE I READ ONLINE SEE ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW.....



ABOUT A GROUP CAMPAIGNING FOR LIFETIME BANS FOR SUPPORTERS INVOLVED IN RACISM...



I AM UNDECIDED ON LIFETIME BANS MAY BE A PERIOD BANNED FOR PLAYERS AND SUPPORTERS WOULD BE MY THINKING.....



I WOULD ASK 'OTR' BUT THEY WOULD OFFER IAN HUNTLEY HIS JOB BACK AFTER SERVING HIS SENTENCE...



SUCH IS THEIR WAY OF THINKING.....



I KNOW ITS A TOUCHY SUBJECT .....SO YOU DONT HAVE TO GIVE A AN OPINION BUT I THOUGHT I WOULD



THROW IT OUT THERE REGARDLESS.......



SEE THE TWO LINKS FOR REFERENCE......



https://www.itv.com/news/2021-07-14/petition-to-ban-racists-from-football-games-reaches-a-million-signatures



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/15720464/portsmouth-sack-three-players-over-racist-chat/







Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« Reply #1 on: July 29, 2021, 12:55:55 PM » As far as firing the players is concerned Im not sure whether a squad meeting to explain themselves would be better. There will be black players in the squad and a properly controlled meeting may enlighten/ educate them. Just a thought. Just stupid kids giving it large in private

headset

« Reply #2 on: July 29, 2021, 02:25:00 PM » I see where you're coming from. I just think 'squad meetings' for players could mean kicked out at one club - slap on the wrist at another for the same offense. So I'm not keen on a club 'voting system'. for players.



First offenders only.



Me I would go 18 or under - Benefit of the doubt Education program - may be a short ban away from the place.



18 or over players/supporters - straight ban- let's say 5 or 10 years. Let the authorities decide the length of the ban.



Any second offense lifetime ban from football/playing both for players and supporters.....





I very much doubt however football will dare put a lifetime ban in place for players for fear one of the big clubs 'crown jewels' gets himself in a bit of racist trouble at any point.



For example 'some' players go on the 'nonce' so what's to say they don't chat racist shit out of earshot...

Rutters

Posts: 391 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #3 on: July 29, 2021, 02:54:15 PM » Why would you want to treat racist abuse differently from any other form of abuse?



Harry Kane received more abuse than any black player. Why would you ignore the abuse received by one human being whilst banning those insulting other human beings?



Grading abuse just causes more resentment and division.



headset

Posts: 1 820 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #6 on: July 30, 2021, 04:10:40 AM » Quote from: Rutters on July 29, 2021, 02:54:15 PM Why would you want to treat racist abuse differently from any other form of abuse?



Harry Kane received more abuse than any black player. Why would you ignore the abuse received by one human being whilst banning those insulting other human beings?



Grading abuse just causes more resentment and division.



Why do it?



Because it is different 'vbl' abuse is not the same as 'racial' abuse.....Both are abuse though.

In the same way, 'physical' abuse (punch in the face for example) is not the same as 'sexual abuse (Rape for example)....Both are abuse though.



I can't really comment on the Harry Kane incident you mention not been aware of any incident publicly that i can think of...Maybe like I've done in my first post you could break it all down and give us some idea of what punishment should be meted out for Kanes incident you mention.



if for example, you were to call me a shit footballer, wanker etc all the swear words under the sun.....I would just laugh it off but that's just me. If I was none white and you were calling me a nigger or tree swinger or other racial slurs then I would say you are out of order and are using racial insults...



What I was trying to get at in my first post is should those young footballers be punished with the same lifetime ban that another group are campaigning for against supporters who spit racial abuse from let's say the terraces. I don't think they should nor should any supporter for a first offence IMO.



Rutters

Posts: 391 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #7 on: July 30, 2021, 09:14:59 AM » My point remains that abuse is abuse. Written abuse is written abuse. Verbal abuse is verbal abuse. However, as you say, physical abuse is different to sexual abuse (although this is moot because both can be defined as an expression of power)



What you should be asking yourself is why some forms of abuse are expected to be laughed off yet others are taboo. All abuse is intended to offend however all targets of the offence can choose to be offended or not.





headset

Posts: 1 820 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #8 on: July 31, 2021, 06:44:55 AM » Quote from: Rutters on July 30, 2021, 09:14:59 AM My point remains that abuse is abuse. Written abuse is written abuse. Verbal abuse is verbal abuse. However, as you say, physical abuse is different to sexual abuse (although this is moot because both can be defined as an expression of power)



What you should be asking yourself is why some forms of abuse are expected to be laughed off yet others are taboo. All abuse is intended to offend however all targets of the offence can choose to be offended or not.





btw have no idea what 'vbl' means. Visible bra line?



What I would laugh off is one thing, it doesn't mean others have to laugh off the same let me make that bit clear. If you want to play with a staright line the law ia the law.



the 'vbl' bit is the word verbal it just popped up as short text on my device so I used it..



You are right abuse is abuse...now it has to be graded...take into account I am no legal eagle on such matters and i am not a boss either.



For instance, telling someone at work to fuck off may well be delt differently from calling someone at work a black cunt for example. So i would imagine thay needs to be a grading system when dishing out punishment.



Like a drunk driver who is a pint or 2 over the limit...he will get off lightly over someone hammered on 2 bottles of vodka for example...



You still haven't told me what form of abuse by the bucket loads Harry Kane has gone through...that in your opinion is worse or equal to calling someone a nigger....



I'm doing my best to answer your questions.....even if you don't agree with my answers.......



tell me what was said to Kane and what you think should have happened to the perpetrators...

Rutters

Posts: 391 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #9 on: July 31, 2021, 09:43:36 AM » So why does the abuse need to be graded?



A white or asian person calling someone a 'Black Cunt' or a black or asian person calling someone a 'White Cunt' is equally offensive because the both contain a colour conjoined to 'cunt'... unless,of course, you see being black as worse than being white?



My point re Kane is that he received the MOST abuse but his abuse didn't receive the same outrage as that receive by black players. Is he less worthy of our sympathy? Logged

headset

Posts: 1 820 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:20:11 AM » Quote from: Rutters on July 31, 2021, 09:43:36 AM So why does the abuse need to be graded?



A white or asian person calling someone a 'Black Cunt' or a black or asian person calling someone a 'White Cunt' is equally offensive because the both contain a colour conjoined to 'cunt'... unless,of course, you see being black as worse than being white?



My point re Kane is that he received the MOST abuse but his abuse didn't receive the same outrage as that receive by black players. Is he less worthy of our sympathy?



You had better ask someone more qualified than me as to why it is... They will tell you the difference in types of abuse and why they are graded for punishment purposes much better than I can.



We agree racial abuse is not acceptable to human mankind regardless of skincolour .



I still can't comment on the Kane incident until you make yourself a bit more clear about any said incident ... So I am going to have to pass on that one for now.







Out of interest whats, your thoughts on my first post should those young lads/players receive a lifetime ban in the same way the other group are wanting all football supporters involved in racial incidents banned for. life.



Rutters

Posts: 391 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 AM » All verbal abuse should be punished equally. If it's racial abuse it shouldn't matter if it's white on black or black on white. Should it?



Obviously physical or sexual abuse are more serious crimes.



It was widely reported that Kane received more abuse than the black players



Re your OP... I think a lifetime ban for written abuse would be very harsh however I do think that all written abuse should be treated equally. Logged

Robbso

« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:45:12 PM » The people who use race and colour to abuse cant be reasoned with because they dont see it as an issue.

Rutters

Posts: 391 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:05:09 PM » They obviously do see it as an issue, that's why they use it to abuse. Just like any other form of abuse.



If I call you a fat/skinny bastard I'm trying to abuse you thinking that your weight is an issue to you, so therefore it's an issue to me.



If you're weight isn't an issue to you then you won't be offended and my abuse loses it's clout. Logged

Robbso

« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:14:17 PM »

And thats the same as calling someone a fat/skinny black cunt. Ok. Have you been called a white fat cunt

El Capitan

« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:15:25 PM »







You think black footballers dislike racist abuse because they dont like being black?? Wtf

Robbso

« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:23:05 PM » Do you think Harry Kane got abuse because of his skin colour?

Rutters

Posts: 391 Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:04:33 PM » Why is that relevant? He received MOST abuse.



Why do you want to demarcate the abuse? Why do you want to diminish his suffering and amplify the suffering of someone else simply because of their skin colour?



You know what 'racism' is, don't you? Logged

Robbso

« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:10:26 PM »



Someone doesnt. Just be honest with yourself and say they are whinging over fuck all. It will save all this bollocks

Someone doesnt.Just be honest with yourself and say they are whinging over fuck all. It will save all this bollocks Logged

El Capitan

« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:15:09 PM » Stop biting to the daft racist, Robbso