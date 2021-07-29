headset

« on: July 29, 2021, 12:17:48 PM »



I SAY THAT BECAUSE I READ ONLINE SEE ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW.....



ABOUT A GROUP CAMPAIGNING FOR LIFETIME BANS FOR SUPPORTERS INVOLVED IN RACISM...



I AM UNDECIDED ON LIFETIME BANS MAY BE A PERIOD BANNED FOR PLAYERS AND SUPPORTERS WOULD BE MY THINKING.....



I WOULD ASK 'OTR' BUT THEY WOULD OFFER IAN HUNTLEY HIS JOB BACK AFTER SERVING HIS SENTENCE...



SUCH IS THEIR WAY OF THINKING.....



I KNOW ITS A TOUCHY SUBJECT .....SO YOU DONT HAVE TO GIVE A AN OPINION BUT I THOUGHT I WOULD



THROW IT OUT THERE REGARDLESS.......



SEE THE TWO LINKS FOR REFERENCE......



https://www.itv.com/news/2021-07-14/petition-to-ban-racists-from-football-games-reaches-a-million-signatures



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/15720464/portsmouth-sack-three-players-over-racist-chat/







Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #1 on: July 29, 2021, 12:55:55 PM » As far as firing the players is concerned Im not sure whether a squad meeting to explain themselves would be better. There will be black players in the squad and a properly controlled meeting may enlighten/ educate them. Just a thought. Just stupid kids giving it large in private

Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #2 on: July 29, 2021, 02:25:00 PM » I see where you're coming from. I just think 'squad meetings' for players could mean kicked out at one club - slap on the wrist at another for the same offense. So I'm not keen on a club 'voting system'. for players.



First offenders only.



Me I would go 18 or under - Benefit of the doubt Education program - may be a short ban away from the place.



18 or over players/supporters - straight ban- let's say 5 or 10 years. Let the authorities decide the length of the ban.



Any second offense lifetime ban from football/playing both for players and supporters.....





I very much doubt however football will dare put a lifetime ban in place for players for fear one of the big clubs 'crown jewels' gets himself in a bit of racist trouble at any point.



For example 'some' players go on the 'nonce' so what's to say they don't chat racist shit out of earshot...

Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #3 on: July 29, 2021, 02:54:15 PM » Why would you want to treat racist abuse differently from any other form of abuse?



Harry Kane received more abuse than any black player. Why would you ignore the abuse received by one human being whilst banning those insulting other human beings?



Grading abuse just causes more resentment and division.



Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:10:40 AM » Quote from: Rutters on July 29, 2021, 02:54:15 PM Why would you want to treat racist abuse differently from any other form of abuse?



Harry Kane received more abuse than any black player. Why would you ignore the abuse received by one human being whilst banning those insulting other human beings?



Grading abuse just causes more resentment and division.



Why do it?



Because it is different 'vbl' abuse is not the same as 'racial' abuse.....Both are abuse though.

In the same way, 'physical' abuse (punch in the face for example) is not the same as 'sexual abuse (Rape for example)....Both are abuse though.



I can't really comment on the Harry Kane incident you mention not been aware of any incident publicly that i can think of...Maybe like I've done in my first post you could break it all down and give us some idea of what punishment should be meted out for Kanes incident you mention.



if for example, you were to call me a shit footballer, wanker etc all the swear words under the sun.....I would just laugh it off but that's just me. If I was none white and you were calling me a nigger or tree swinger or other racial slurs then I would say you are out of order and are using racial insults...



What I was trying to get at in my first post is should those young footballers be punished with the same lifetime ban that another group are campaigning for against supporters who spit racial abuse from let's say the terraces. I don't think they should nor should any supporter for a first offence IMO.



Because it is different 'vbl' abuse is not the same as 'racial' abuse.....Both are abuse though.In the same way, 'physical' abuse (punch in the face for example) is not the same as 'sexual abuse (Rape for example)....Both are abuse though.I can't really comment on the Harry Kane incident you mention not been aware of any incident publicly that i can think of...Maybe like I've done in my first post you could break it all down and give us some idea of what punishment should be meted out for Kanes incident you mention.if for example, you were to call me a shit footballer, wanker etc all the swear words under the sun.....I would just laugh it off but that's just me. If I was none white and you were calling me a nigger or tree swinger or other racial slurs then I would say you are out of order and are using racial insults...What I was trying to get at in my first post is should those young footballers be punished with the same lifetime ban that another group are campaigning for against supporters who spit racial abuse from let's say the terraces. I don't think they should nor should any supporter for a first offence IMO.

Re: POMPEY RACISTS « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:14:59 AM » My point remains that abuse is abuse. Written abuse is written abuse. Verbal abuse is verbal abuse. However, as you say, physical abuse is different to sexual abuse (although this is moot because both can be defined as an expression of power)



What you should be asking yourself is why some forms of abuse are expected to be laughed off yet others are taboo. All abuse is intended to offend however all targets of the offence can choose to be offended or not.





btw have no idea what 'vbl' means. Visible bra line?