My point remains that abuse is abuse. Written abuse is written abuse. Verbal abuse is verbal abuse. However, as you say, physical abuse is different to sexual abuse (although this is moot because both can be defined as an expression of power)
What you should be asking yourself is why some forms of abuse are expected to be laughed off yet others are taboo. All abuse is intended to offend however all targets of the offence can choose to be offended or not.
btw have no idea what 'vbl' means. Visible bra line?
What I would laugh off is one thing, it doesn't mean others have to laugh off the same let me make that bit clear. If you want to play with a staright line the law ia the law.
the 'vbl' bit is the word verbal it just popped up as short text on my device so I used it..
You are right abuse is abuse...now it has to be graded...take into account I am no legal eagle on such matters and i am not a boss either.
For instance, telling someone at work to fuck off may well be delt differently from calling someone at work a black cunt for example. So i would imagine thay needs to be a grading system when dishing out punishment.
Like a drunk driver who is a pint or 2 over the limit...he will get off lightly over someone hammered on 2 bottles of vodka for example...
You still haven't told me what form of abuse by the bucket loads Harry Kane has gone through...that in your opinion is worse than calling someone a nigger....
I'm doing my best to answer your questions.....even if you don't agree with my answers.......
tell me what was said to Kane and what you think should have happened to the perpetrators...