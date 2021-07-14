Why would you want to treat racist abuse differently from any other form of abuse?
Harry Kane received more abuse than any black player. Why would you ignore the abuse received by one human being whilst banning those insulting other human beings?
Grading abuse just causes more resentment and division.
Why do it?
Because it is different 'vbl' abuse is not the same as 'racial' abuse.....Both are abuse though.
In the same way, 'physical' abuse (punch in the face for example) is not the same as 'sexual abuse (Rape for example)....Both are abuse though.
I can't really comment on the Harry Kane incident you mention not been aware of any incident publicly that i can think of...Maybe like I've done in my first post you could break it all down and give us some idea of what punishment should be meted out for Kanes incident you mention.
if for example, you were to call me a shit footballer, wanker etc all the swear words under the sun.....I would just laugh it off but that's just me. If I was none white and you were calling me a nigger or tree swinger or other racial slurs then I would say you are out of order and are using racial insults...
What I was trying to get at in my first post is should those young footballers be punished with the same lifetime ban that another group are campaigning for against supporters who spit racial abuse from let's say the terraces. I don't think they should nor should any supporter for a first offence IMO.