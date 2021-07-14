SHOULD THE PLAYERS IN QUESTION BE BANNED FROM PLAYING FOOTBALL FOR LIFE.....I SAY THAT BECAUSE I READ ONLINE SEE ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW.....ABOUT A GROUP CAMPAIGNING FOR LIFETIME BANS FOR SUPPORTERS INVOLVED IN RACISM...I AM UNDECIDED ON LIFETIME BANS MAY BE A PERIOD BANNED FOR PLAYERS AND SUPPORTERS WOULD BE MY THINKING.....I WOULD ASK 'OTR' BUT THEY WOULD OFFER IAN HUNTLEY HIS JOB BACK AFTER SERVING HIS SENTENCE...SUCH IS THEIR WAY OF THINKING.....I KNOW ITS A TOUCHY SUBJECT .....SO YOU DONT HAVE TO GIVE A AN OPINION BUT I THOUGHT I WOULDTHROW IT OUT THERE REGARDLESS.......SEE THE TWO LINKS FOR REFERENCE......

As far as firing the players is concerned Im not sure whether a squad meeting to explain themselves would be better. There will be black players in the squad and a properly controlled meeting may enlighten/ educate them. Just a thought. Just stupid kids giving it large in private

I see where you're coming from. I just think 'squad meetings' for players could mean kicked out at one club - slap on the wrist at another for the same offense. So I'm not keen on a club 'voting system'. for players. First offenders only. Me I would go 18 or under - Benefit of the doubt Education program - may be a short ban away from the place. 18 or over players/supporters - straight ban- let's say 5 or 10 years. Let the authorities decide the length of the ban. Any second offense lifetime ban from football/playing both for players and supporters..... I very much doubt however football will dare put a lifetime ban in place for players for fear one of the big clubs 'crown jewels' gets himself in a bit of racist trouble at any point. For example 'some' players go on the 'nonce' so what's to say they don't chat racist shit out of earshot...

Why would you want to treat racist abuse differently from any other form of abuse? Harry Kane received more abuse than any black player. Why would you ignore the abuse received by one human being whilst banning those insulting other human beings? Grading abuse just causes more resentment and division. Why do it?

